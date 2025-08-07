Advertisement
KASHMIR BOOK BAN

Kashmir Bans 25 Books For Whitewashing Terrorism, Twisting History – Here’s Full List

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has banned the books, citing concerns that they “glorify terrorism”, “distort historical facts” and “undermine national security narratives”.

Reported By: Syed Khalid Hussain|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 02:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration forfeited 25 books under Section 98 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The action aims to remove literature linked to secessionist ideology. The decision also addresses books accused of inciting violence within the union territory.

A government notification (S.O. 203) in this regard was issued on August 6. The J&K Home Department listed the titles in that notification. The books allegedly spread false narratives, radicalise youth and threaten sovereignty and public order.

The legal basis includes Sections 152, 196 and 197 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Section 152 deals with acts endangering unity and integrity. Section 196 addresses promotion of enmity between communities. Section 197 targets material prejudicial to national integration.

The banned books include:

Human Rights Violations in Kashmir by Piotr Balcerowicz and Agnieszka Kuszewska

Kashmiri’s Fight for Freedom by Mohd Yosuf Saraf

Colonising Kashmir: State‑Building under Indian Occupation by Hafsa Kanjwal

Do You Remember Kunan Poshpora? by Essar Batool et al

Mujahid ki Azaan edited by Maulana Mohammad Enayatullah Subhani

Independent Kashmir by Christopher Snedden

Kashmir Politics and Plebiscite by Dr. Abdul Jabbar Gockhami

Azadi by Arundhati Roy

Resisting Occupation in Kashmir by Haley Duschinski, Mona Bhat, Ather Zia and Cynthia Mahmood

Between Democracy and Nation (Gender and Militarization in Kashmir) by Seema Kazi.

The government claims that these books distort historical records and calls them glorification of terrorism. It asserts the books cast Indian security forces in a negative light and views them as tools of grievance culture. It fears the books fuel insurgency.

Physical copies of the books face forfeiture. Digital and online versions are also banned. Distribution via bookstores and online platforms falls under the order. The authorities cite concerns over digital spread of radical content.

This action aligns with broader policy goals. Control of information flow remains a priority. Prevention of separatist sentiment forms another objective. The measure follows the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. The removal of special status made national integrity a greater focus.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
