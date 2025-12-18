Kashmir Battles Double Winter Crisis As Severe Cold, Hazardous Air Pollution Grip Valley

People in Kashmir are facing a double blow this winter, with the region gripped by a bone-chilling cold wave and worsening air pollution, making daily life increasingly difficult.

As Kashmir approaches Chillai-Kalan, the harshest 40-day winter period beginning on December 21, temperatures across the Valley have plunged well below freezing. Several areas have recorded their lowest night temperatures of the season, while dense and persistent fog has further compounded the hardship.

Night temperatures continue to remain below zero in most parts of Kashmir, with Zojila Pass emerging as the coldest location at a biting minus 17 degrees Celsius.

According to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Awantipora recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the Kashmir region at minus 3.8°C, followed by Pulwama at minus 3.2°C. Pampore and Baramulla both registered minus 1.8°C, while Shopian recorded minus 1.5°C. Srinagar city saw a low of 0.2°C, and Srinagar Airport touched the freezing point. Other minimum temperatures included Kupwara at minus 1.0°C, Anantnag at minus 0.3°C, Budgam and Bandipora at minus 0.8°C each, and Ganderbal at minus 0.1°C. Tourist destinations recorded relatively higher temperatures, with Pahalgam at 0.4°C, Gulmarg at 1.6°C, and Sonamarg at 2.1°C. Kulgam stood at 2.0°C, Kokernag at 1.8°C, and Qazigund at 0.8°C. Data from Zethan Rafiabad station was unavailable due to non-functionality.

In the Jammu region, temperatures remained comparatively higher. Jammu city recorded 11.0°C, while Jammu Airport settled at 11.5°C. Katra recorded 12.1°C, Banihal 5.7°C, Batote 9.5°C, Bhaderwah 5.0°C, Kathua 8.8°C, Udhampur 6.1°C, Ramban 8.3°C, Samba 7.1°C, Rajouri 3.0°C, Kishtwar 8.6°C, Reasi 9.7°C, and Doda 8.8°C.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.4°C, while data for Kargil and Nubra Valley was not available.

The severe cold has led to the freezing of several water bodies, while thick fog has enveloped the Valley, particularly during mornings and evenings. Meteorological officials said the ongoing dry spell is likely to end on December 20, with a Western Disturbance expected to bring light to moderate snowfall to higher reaches and rain to the plains.

Alongside the extreme cold, air quality has deteriorated sharply across many parts of the Union Territory. Prolonged dry conditions combined with dense fog and smog have pushed pollution levels from poor to hazardous.

In Srinagar, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has fluctuated between 173 (Unhealthy) depending on the monitoring station, with PM2.5 identified as the primary pollutant at levels nearly 6.5 times above World Health Organization guidelines. Baramulla has witnessed hazardous air quality, with sensors recording an alarming AQI of 446. Bandipora reported an AQI of 165 (Unhealthy), while Rajouri recorded 233 (Severe).

Health Advisory

With AQI levels ranging from Unhealthy to Hazardous, residents have been advised to limit outdoor activities, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, until air quality improves.