Kashmir Chokes Under December Smog: Experts Warn Of Severe Health Risks As Pollution Soars

The air quality in Kashmir consistently worsens during December, a recurring seasonal crisis driven by specific human activities and unfavorable weather patterns that trap pollutants in the valley.

According to data from AQI.in, parts of Jammu and Kashmir reported an AQI of 288, falling into the ‘Very Unhealthy/Very Poor’ category on standard global scales. Local reports described these levels as nearing the “severe” range, underscoring rising public concern. In Srinagar, the AQI hovered between 147 (‘Poor’) and 172 (‘Unhealthy’) over the past 24 hours.

Particulate matter concentrations paint a similarly troubling picture. PM10 levels between 136 and 243 µg/m³ and PM2.5 levels between 86 and 167 µg/m³ far exceed the World Health Organization’s 24-hour safety limits, raising red flags for both health authorities and the tourism sector—especially as thousands of visitors travel to Kashmir during this period.

Experts say the deterioration is caused by several compounding factors. In winter, a meteorological phenomenon called temperature inversion occurs, in which a layer of warm air sits above a layer of cold air near the surface. This “lid” effect traps pollutants close to the ground, preventing them from dispersing into the upper atmosphere.

As temperatures drop, the use of heating appliances increases. The widespread burning of biomass (wood) and coal in traditional heaters—bukharis and kangris—significantly contributes to particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) emissions.

This winter, Kashmir is experiencing very cold, dry winds and a prolonged dry spell, with an absence of strong Western Disturbances that typically bring rain or snow. Rain and strong winds usually help wash away or disperse pollutants, but without them, haze and smog persist for longer periods.

The Kashmir Valley’s basin-like topography, surrounded by high mountains, acts as a “pollution bowl,” naturally concentrating airborne pollutants within the valley.

This combination of factors often leads to PM2.5 levels reaching five times the permissible limit and AQI readings rising to the “Severe” and “Very Unhealthy” categories, posing a major public health risk.

Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah, a senior pulmonologist at the Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar, stated that the current dry weather and high pollution levels are contributing to a significant rise in respiratory and other severe health problems in Kashmir. He explained that the lack of rain and snow prevents pollutants from settling, keeping them suspended in the air. These particles mix with fog to create smog, which poses a serious health hazard.

Dr. Shah said, “The lack of rain and snow contributes to pollutants remaining in the air. When these particles combine with fog, smog is created, which can increase risks for individuals with asthma or COPD and cause irritation.” He noted that short-term health effects include irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, difficulty breathing, and chest tightness. Prolonged exposure to pollutants can lead to more serious conditions, including a higher risk of cancer, neurological issues, and complications during pregnancy.

He advised that individuals who need to go outside should wear masks to limit exposure. The full statements can be found in the linked sources.

Doctors have called for greater public awareness and strong government action to reduce pollution levels. They have also issued advisories for residents, which read, “Avoid venturing outdoors in cold or polluted conditions, especially if you belong to a high-risk group. Wear masks or cover your face to limit exposure to airborne pollutants if you must go out. Do not rely solely on natural relief (such as rain or snow); take proactive measures to reduce your exposure.”