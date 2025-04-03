Kashmir Cyber Police Blocks Around 200 Social Media Handles Spreading Propaganda

Cyber Police Kashmir on Thursday stated that, in a major crackdown against online anti-national propaganda, radicalization, and the glorification of terrorism, it has intensified its monitoring and enforcement efforts over the past three months. Adverse social media handles operating across multiple platforms, including those managed from outside the country, have been identified and targeted through legal and preventive action.

In a handout, Cyber Police Kashmir said that during this period, 200 adverse social media handles engaged in spreading misinformation and extremist content have been identified, with 100 of them operating from outside the country. Several of these accounts have been blocked to curb their influence, while legal action has been initiated against key propagators, including multiple FIRs under relevant criminal laws. Security proceedings have also been initiated against several individuals involved in such activities.

At the same time, Cyber Police Kashmir remains committed to counter-radicalization efforts. Many individuals influenced by such online propaganda have been counseled and handed over to their families as part of a de-radicalization initiative, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police reaffirm their commitment to safeguarding national security in both physical and digital spaces. Cyber Police Kashmir will continue its proactive monitoring of online platforms to disrupt terrorism-linked narratives and prevent the misuse of cyberspace for extremist purposes, they said.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious online activities to the authorities. Cyber Police Kashmir remains steadfast in its mission to counter online threats and ensure a safe and secure digital environment, the statement reads.