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Kashmir Encounter: One terrorist killed in Yousmarg forests, search underway

The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs about the movement of a suspected group of terrorists. The group was reportedly shifting from the Pakherpora area in neighbouring Pulwama district towards the Yousmarg forests in Budgam.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Kashmir Encounter: One terrorist killed in Yousmarg forests, search underway
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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