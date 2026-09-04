/Kashmir Encounter: One terrorist killed in Yousmarg forests, search underway

In a major anti-terror operation in central Kashmir, security forces neutralised one terrorist and recovered an AK rifle along with other war-like stores during a joint search operation in the Ashdar Gali area of the upper reaches of the Yousmarg forests in Budgam district. The Chinar Corps, in a post on its official X handle, confirmed that the terrorist was killed during Operation Ashdar, which remains underway.
The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs about the movement of a suspected group of terrorists. The group was reportedly shifting from the Pakherpora area in neighbouring Pulwama district towards the Yousmarg forests in Budgam.
Acting on the intelligence, the Indian Army, including troops from 10 Para Commandos and 53 Rashtriya Rifles, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Srinagar Sector of the CRPF, launched a joint cordon and search operation in the general area of Ashdar Gali in the higher reaches of the Yousmarg forest.
The first contact was established late on Thursday evening, September 3, when troops from 10 Para Commandos, while patrolling the higher reaches, noticed suspicious activity.
When the troops challenged the suspected terrorists, they opened fire, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire.
Reinforcements from 53 Rashtriya Rifles, the J&K Police, including Special Operations Group personnel, and the CRPF moved into the area to strengthen the cordon and prevent the terrorists from escaping under the cover of darkness.
Given the difficult terrain and poor visibility in the dense forests, the operation was kept on hold overnight. The search resumed early on Friday morning.
During the renewed engagement in the Ashdar Gali area, one terrorist was neutralised. Security forces also recovered an AK rifle and other war-like stores from the site.
The Chinar Corps said on X: “OP ASHDAR, Budgam
Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam.
Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralized and one AK rifle and other war-like stores recovered. Search operation is in progress.”
Sources indicated that at least one more terrorist was believed to be present in the area, prompting security forces to continue their intensive search across the surrounding forests. No casualties among security personnel have been reported so far.
Yousmarg is a picturesque highland meadow located at an altitude of around 2,400 metres in Budgam district, roughly 47 km southwest of Srinagar. Situated in the Pir Panjal range, it is surrounded by dense pine and fir forests, alpine pastures and snow-capped peaks.
The upper reaches, including areas such as Ashdar Gali, have thick forest cover, steep slopes, rugged mountain terrain and limited access routes. While the landscape provides natural concealment for terrorists, it also creates significant challenges for security forces.
Restricted visibility, difficult navigation, the possibility of ambushes from higher ground and the need for careful movement make operations in the area particularly demanding.
Security forces are continuing searches across the Pir Panjal terrain as part of the intelligence-driven operation. The joint effort under the Chinar Corps reflects the continued focus on counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.
The search in the Yousmarg forests remains underway as forces comb the area to ensure that no terrorist remains hidden. Further details, including the identity of the neutralised terrorist and any additional recoveries, are expected as the operation progresses.
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