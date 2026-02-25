Advertisement
NewsIndiaKashmir heatwave 2026: Srinagar hits record 21°C as 'April in February' grips the valley
HOTTEST FEBRUARY

Kashmir heatwave 2026: Srinagar hits record 21°C as 'April in February' grips the valley

Kashmir is witnessing its hottest February in history with temperatures 12°C above normal. Srinagar recorded an all-time high of 21.0°C. Know about the 85% precipitation deficit, snowless mountains, and the accelerating Himalayan glacier retreat.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kashmir heatwave 2026: Srinagar hits record 21°C as 'April in February' grips the valley

For the first time in the history of Kashmir, a heatwave has begun in the middle of winter; it's the hottest February in Kashmir's history, with temperatures running 12°C above normal. It's an April feeling in February in Kashmir. 

Kashmir is currently facing a severe climate crisis, with February 2026 marking a historic shift that experts describe as "April in February." The region is grappling with record-breaking temperatures and a massive precipitation deficit that threatens its ecology and economy. The region has faced a precipitation shortfall exceeding 50% to 85% this winter.

Climate change can be realised by the fact that Kashmir is witnessing the feel of mid-April temperatures in February; it’s not only the plains of Kashmir but also places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg that hit an all-time February high temperature recorded at 11.5°C above normal. The above-normal temperatures are being recorded across Jammu and Kashmir. Across the Kashmir region, maximum temperatures recorded today include 21.0°C in Srinagar (+12.0°C above normal), 21.2°C in Qazigund (+11.1°C above normal), 17.6°C in Pahalgam (+10.1°C above normal), 20.4°C in Kupwara (+10.3°C above normal), 18.4°C in Kokernag (+9.6°C above normal), and 11.2°C in Gulmarg (+9.2°C above normal). 

In the Jammu region, Jammu recorded 25.3°C (+3.0°C above normal), Banihal 21.4°C (+8.3°C above normal), Batote 19.9°C (+7.3°C above normal), Bhaderwah 18.2°C (+4.0°C above normal), and Katra 24.5°C (+4.4°C above normal). In the Ladakh region, Leh and Kargil both recorded 7.0°C, while Nubra Valley reached 10.1°C, further highlighting the widespread and unusual warmth gripping the broader region.

Meteorologists warn that maximum temperatures are likely to climb even further in the coming days. As a result, additional long-standing February records may fall across other parts of the Kashmir Valley before the month concludes. February 2026 is now firmly on track to rank among the warmest Februarys ever recorded in the region.

Scientists had warned that Kashmir is warming faster than the global average, leading to several environmental shifts. Mountains, which usually remain under 10-12 feet of snow this time of year, are snowless; up to 14000 feet above sea level, Kashmir had no snow this time. 

The Himalayan Glacier, a major water source to North India, has lost over 45% of its area till 2025, a trend that continues to accelerate and is ringing alarm bells. 

