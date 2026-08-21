/Kashmir first: Srinagar turns 1980s scrap into a 'Wonder Garden'—inauguration set for August 21

There are poles from the late 80s, and the planters that you are seeing in them, which are looking very beautiful today, those are also from the late 80s. It was lying. Apart from that, these tyers or seed bins etc.—all this was just lying like that, and for auctioning and for the discard of material, we used this only so that we don’t bring new planters, we don’t bring new pots, we use these only and make these beautiful. Because as you know, even one flower makes it more beautiful with its beauty. The same idea was in our mind—that this trash that is there, this waste material that we have lying around, this is not disposable; things that last a very long time—you reduce and use them, and then if you can reuse them, you can reuse them”