Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Kashmir first: Srinagar turns 1980s scrap into a 'Wonder Garden'—inauguration set for August 21

Kashmir first: Srinagar turns 1980s scrap into a 'Wonder Garden'—inauguration set for August 21

Kashmir Valley’s first 'Wonder Garden' will officially open at the Polo Ground Park in central Srinagar. Developed by the Jammu and Kashmir Floriculture Department, the sustainable attraction repurposes decades-old office waste, fallen wood, and discarded machinery into over 35 artistic public installations.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 08:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 08:39 AM IST
Kashmir first: Srinagar turns 1980s scrap into a 'Wonder Garden'—inauguration set for August 21
Image Credit: Kashmir first: Srinagar turns 1980s scrap into a 'Wonder Garden'.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kashmir first: Srinagar turns 1980s scrap into a 'Wonder Garden'—inauguration set for August 21
2
3
4
5