Srinagar is preparing to add a distinctive new chapter to its rich tourism landscape with the opening of Kashmir Valley’s first-ever Wonder Garden. Located in the heart of the city, this innovative attraction has been developed by the Floriculture Department of Jammu and Kashmir and stands as a practical demonstration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.” The project seeks to show how materials long considered waste or left unused can be imaginatively repurposed into appealing and functional public spaces that both delight visitors and promote environmental responsibility.
According to the department, a variety of discarded and unused materials that had remained idle for years have been carefully selected, redesigned, and incorporated into the garden’s layout. What might once have been regarded as scrap or surplus has been given a new lease of life, becoming an integral part of an attractive outdoor environment. The concept deliberately weaves creativity together with environmental awareness, aiming to inspire younger generations and tourists to adopt more sustainable habits in their daily lives.
Officials emphasize that the Wonder Garden will offer far more than the conventional experience of a floral park. While it will certainly feature the natural beauty associated with Kashmir’s gardens, its distinctive focus on recycled materials is intended to draw attention to the broader importance of conservation. Visitors will be able to see firsthand how waste can be transformed into something visually striking and purposeful, reinforcing the message that thoughtful reuse can contribute to both aesthetic appeal and ecological care.
Mathoora Masoom, Director of Floriculture Kashmir, has been closely associated with the initiative. She said “As you have seen, that this is the second use of things, meaning the things that our department needs—some things are there, some equipment.
There are poles from the late 80s, and the planters that you are seeing in them, which are looking very beautiful today, those are also from the late 80s. It was lying. Apart from that, these tyers or seed bins etc.—all this was just lying like that, and for auctioning and for the discard of material, we used this only so that we don’t bring new planters, we don’t bring new pots, we use these only and make these beautiful. Because as you know, even one flower makes it more beautiful with its beauty. The same idea was in our mind—that this trash that is there, this waste material that we have lying around, this is not disposable; things that last a very long time—you reduce and use them, and then if you can reuse them, you can reuse them”
The department remains optimistic that the new attraction will quickly establish itself as another popular destination for tourists exploring Srinagar, complementing the city’s already well-known portfolio of gardens and recreational spaces. By presenting a seamless blend of beauty, creativity and sustainability, the Wonder Garden is expected to encourage visitors to reconsider the potential of discarded materials and to help foster a stronger culture of recycling throughout the Valley.
The garden is scheduled to be formally inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on August 21, marking the official start of what official's hope will become a lasting and inspiring addition to the region’s tourism offerings.
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