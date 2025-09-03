Kashmir Flood Alert: Preventive Evacuations, Schools Closed, Highways Blocked Amid Rising Water Levels

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Wednesday said that in view of the continuous rainfall since yesterday and the rising water levels, preventive evacuation measures have been activated in parts of South Kashmir as well as Srinagar to avoid any untoward incident.

“As we saw continuous rains from yesterday, especially in South Kashmir, water levels have been increasing and are still showing an upward trend. A review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of J&K decided to take preventive and precautionary measures. Accordingly, preventive evacuation in some areas of Pulwama, Anantnag, and Kulgam has been initiated,” said authorities.

They said similar preventive evacuation is being carried out in some parts of Srinagar as a precautionary step. “We request people to cooperate, follow advisories, and shift to safer locations wherever possible.”

The Divisional Commissioner further said that more than 300 buildings have been identified for relief measures across Kashmir. “Essential supplies including food, water, and electricity have been ensured so that nobody suffers. People who are willing to shift to their relatives are advised to do so immediately, while all District Magistrates have already identified safer places,” he stated.

“There is no need to panic regarding essential commodities. We have sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, and other supplies. All emergency numbers and help desks are working, coordination is in place, and electricity as well as communication services are functional,” he assured.

Maintaining that the administration is on high alert, Garg appealed for public cooperation. “The situation is under control, but the next six to seven hours are crucial. We all need to stay cautious and alert,” he said.

As a precautionary measure, authorities announced the closure of all educational institutions across the Valley tomorrow.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, confirmed that all universities, colleges, and schools shall remain closed on September 4, 2025, in view of the adverse weather conditions.

He said the step has been taken purely as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The IMD Kashmir director said, “Rain has stopped at most places in Jammu and Kashmir now. Just a patch of rainy clouds is hanging over the Kulgam belt—bringing only light rains at this moment. As per the satellite images, no new cloud developments are taking place.”

Given the forecast and satellite data, the rains are expected to cease completely now. Significant improvement in weather is expected from tomorrow onwards. Small developments can’t be ruled out, but they pose no threat. Dry weather is expected to prevail from tomorrow.

However, seeing the increasing water level in the Jhelum and its tributaries, authorities have kept SDRF and JKP deployed in vulnerable areas. Besides, SDRF and the Army are on alert and will be called for action if required.

All national highways connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, as well as roads in hilly areas, are damaged and remain closed for vehicular traffic. Hundreds of trucks, mostly fruit-laden, are stranded on highways near the Navyug Tunnel.