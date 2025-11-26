Kashmir Freezes: Srinagar Hits -3.9°C, Zojila Records -16°C Amid Cold Wave

Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season today, with temperatures plunging to -3.9°C, as a severe cold wave sweeps across the Kashmir Valley. Sub-zero conditions have gripped the entire region, affecting every area in both Kashmir and Ladakh.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Kashmir shows Shopian as the coldest place in the Valley at -6.2°C, followed by Pulwama at -5.8°C, Baramulla -5.9°C, Pampore -5.5°C, Anantnag -5.5°C, Awantipora -5.0°C, and Srinagar Airport -4.0°C.

In central and north Kashmir, Budgam and Bandipora recorded -4.2°C, Kupwara -4.0°C, Ganderbal -2.8°C, Sonamarg -3.1°C, Qazigund -3.4°C, and Pahalgam -4.6°C. In south Kashmir, Kulgam recorded -2.2°C, while Gulmarg remained at the freezing point of 0.0°C.

The coldest location across the country was Zojila Pass, which plunged to an extreme -16.0°C. Ladakh also continued to experience harsh winter conditions, with Leh at -8.2°C, Kargil -9.0°C, and Nubra -6.8°C.

Meanwhile, the Jammu region remained relatively warmer in the plains, with Jammu city at 8.8°C, Katra 8.5°C, Kathua 8.0°C, and Jammu Airport 8.6°C. However, upper reaches recorded colder temperatures: Banihal -0.7°C, Bhaderwah 0.5°C, Ramban 4.3°C, Batote 4.6°C, Rajouri 2.6°C, Kishtwar 4.0°C, Reasi 7.4°C, Udhampur 6.0°C, and Samba 3.9°C.

The Meteorological Department has forecast predominantly dry weather across the region for the coming days. This indicates that the cold wave and sub-zero night temperatures are expected to persist, potentially intensifying as the region approaches the 40-day harshest winter period known as Chillai-Kalan, which traditionally begins on 21 December.