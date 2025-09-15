Kashmir Fruit Growers Protest Highway Closures, Demand Army Takeover; LG Sinha Promises Relief

Kashmir fruit growers, angry with the Omar-led government, appealed to LG Manoj Sinha and the Central government to hand over the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway to the Indian Army, expressing faith that the Army could restore it within a day.

Fruit mandis across Kashmir went on strike to protest repeated blockages of the highway, causing massive financial losses estimated at around Rs 400 crore. Growers warned the Omar government that they would take to the streets with their families if the highway was not restored within two days.

Kashmir’s fruit industry is facing catastrophic losses due to repeated closures of the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway caused by severe damage. Thousands of trucks carrying perishable goods, primarily apples, have been stranded for weeks, leading to produce rotting. The crisis has prompted growers to shut fruit mandis across Kashmir and stage protests, accusing the Omar-led government and its MLAs of failing to take prompt action. The protests are being described as a wake-up call for a government that has failed to protect Kashmir’s biggest industry.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Protests were reported from Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Sopore, Handwara, and several other mandis. Sopore, home to the largest fruit mandi in Kashmir, witnessed massive demonstrations with demands that the National Highway be handed over to the Indian Army. Protesters alleged that not a single MLA from the Kashmir division had spoken about the highway closure or the losses faced by fruit growers.

Fayaz Ahmad Malik, President of Sopore Fruit Mandi, said, “If the government does not restore the National Highway within two days, we will come onto the roads with our families. This is our only means of survival. The tourism industry has already collapsed after the Pahalgam attack, and now horticulture—our last lifeline—is also breathing its last. We request the LG and the Central government to restore the road. We have so many MLAs here, yet not one has spoken for us. The National Highway should be handed over to the Indian Army, and I am sure they will restore it within a day.”

During the protests, fruit growers also said that the Omar-led government should resign if it cannot ensure the smooth passage of fruit trucks. They alleged: “We voted for them to provide employment and support our businesses. Instead, we are losing jobs and livelihoods, and not a single elected representative has spoken a word about our losses.”

Mohammad Amin Wani, President of the Handwara Fruit Association, said, “It has been nearly 20 days since the National Highway was closed, causing losses worth crores. We are protesting with just one demand: to open the highway immediately. The second is to wake up the present government, which is sleeping. We voted for them, but they are silent spectators. Our district has six MLAs, yet not one has spoken. They only care about themselves. This protest is meant to wake up the sleeping government of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured fruit growers that all fruit-laden vehicles on the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway and the Mughal Road would be cleared on priority. He also assured that the highway would be fully restored by tomorrow. The government further stated that compensation for affected growers due to the highway closure would also be examined.

Meanwhile, the UT Agriculture Minister, along with agriculture officials, rushed to take stock of the situation.

When asked about the criticism, CM Omar Abdullah responded, “The highway falls under the domain of the Central government. If they can’t handle it, they should hand it over to us. We are waiting patiently. I will speak to the Union Minister for Highways today and request that the highway be handed over to us so we can restore it for truck movement. At the same time, I will also request the Railway Minister to ensure continuous train services. One ceremonial flag-off is not enough. While we are thankful for this step, a regular train service will benefit fruit growers far more.”

In the meantime, LG Manoj Sinha flagged off a parcel train with eight coaches from Budgam to New Delhi. This initiative is expected to provide significant relief to apple growers, who have long demanded such services due to repeated closures of the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway during harvest season.