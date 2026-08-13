/Kashmir on high alert: Full-dress rehearsals held as multi-tier security grid secures Bakshi Stadium

In the wake of these inputs, security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir face a dual responsibility: ensuring foolproof security and surveillance of all celebration venues while simultaneously maintaining a high state of alert across every area of the Union Territory. Responsibility for the safety of celebration venues, sensitive and important locations, and markets has been entrusted to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by its Special Operations Group, Central Armed Police Forces, Sashastra Seema Bal, and the Border Security Force. The Indian Army and BSF have been assigned the surveillance and security responsibilities online of control, international borders, hinterland areas, and border districts.