/Kashmir on high alert: Full-dress rehearsals held as multi-tier security grid secures Bakshi Stadium

Amid tight security, full dress rehearsals for the country’s 80th Independence Day celebrations were held across Kashmir. While the main venue remains Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, rehearsals were also organised in all the other nine districts of the Valley.
Although full dress rehearsals took place nationwide, Kashmir stood apart because of major terror-related inputs received by intelligence agencies. These inputs emerged after agencies intercepted conversations between terror handlers across the border and active operatives inside Jammu and Kashmir with a directive to carry out more attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of or on Independence Day. The interceptions followed the twin terror attacks of target killings that occurred in South Kashmir days ago.
In the wake of these inputs, security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir face a dual responsibility: ensuring foolproof security and surveillance of all celebration venues while simultaneously maintaining a high state of alert across every area of the Union Territory. Responsibility for the safety of celebration venues, sensitive and important locations, and markets has been entrusted to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by its Special Operations Group, Central Armed Police Forces, Sashastra Seema Bal, and the Border Security Force. The Indian Army and BSF have been assigned the surveillance and security responsibilities online of control, international borders, hinterland areas, and border districts.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V.K. Birdhi, said, “Today we had a full-dress rehearsal of all the events and a full-dress rehearsal of security. The South Kashmir incidents are being investigated, but I assure you that security across Kashmir has been beefed up. I appeal to all the people of Kashmir to attend the celebrations in maximum numbers.”
Despite the heightened security and terror inputs across Kashmir, there has been no lack of festivity. Celebration venues, government buildings, and flyovers have been decorated with the national tricolor and illuminated for the occasion.
The main function in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, where Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will take the salute. In addition to the traditional march-past, authorities have organized a colorful program featuring schoolchildren and the cultural wing of the UT Information Department to mark the day with festive spirit.
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