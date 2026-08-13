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Kashmir on high alert: Full-dress rehearsals held as multi-tier security grid secures Bakshi Stadium

Amid specific intelligence intercepts indicating terror threats following recent targeted attacks in South Kashmir, an unprecedented multi-tier security apparatus comprising the J&K Police, SOG, CAPFs, and the Indian Army has been deployed. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to preside over the

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Kashmir on high alert: Full-dress rehearsals held as multi-tier security grid secures Bakshi Stadium
Image Credit: Full-dress rehearsals held across Kashmir ahead of 80th Independence Day.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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