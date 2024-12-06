Kashmir Govt To Renovate Major Temples, Pilgrimage Sites to Preserve Heritage

The Jammu and Kashmir government is taking significant steps to preserve the region’s rich religious heritage by renovating key temples and pilgrimage sites. In the first phase of this ambitious project, the government has allocated over ₹17 crore for the restoration of 17 temples and religious places in South Kashmir's Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

Among the many temples set to benefit from this initiative, several are deeply connected to the cultural roots of Kashmiri Pandits. Notably, the Tirtharaj temple in Larkipora, also known as Lok Bhavan, is set for renovation with an allocation of ₹3.21 crore. This temple, which was destroyed during the unrest in Kashmir, holds immense significance for the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Sanjay Kaul, President of the All Jammu and Kashmir Migrant (Kashmir Unit) Pandit Association, emphasized the importance of Lok Bhawan, calling it "the pilgrimage of pilgrimages." He explained, “This is where the form of Sheshnag himself is Siddha Lakshmi. Mahakal Bhairav ​​is here. If there was a clue on earth, then it was here.” He further stressed the temple’s immense religious significance for Kashmiri Pandits, referring to it as "the pilgrimage king."

In addition to Lok Bhawan, a number of other significant religious sites are being included in the renovation plan. Among them are the ancient Mamleshwar and Gauri Shankar temples in Pahalgam, the historic Shiv Bhagwati temple in Akingam, and the Paparan Nag temple in Salia. Additionally, the Mata Raganya Bhagwati temple in Kheeram and Kheer Bhawani temple in Logripora Ashmuqam in Anantnag will also undergo restoration.

The famous Karkut Nag temple in Salia, the Shri Shideshwar temples in Gufkral Tral, and Drangbal Pampore of Pulwama—all crucial to the annual Amarnath Yatra—are also set for upgrades. These renovations are part of the government’s broader effort to revive Kashmir’s rich spiritual heritage.

The renovation efforts will be overseen by the Jammu and Kashmir Archaeology Department, with local district administrations executing the projects. Sanjay Kaul expressed gratitude to both the Central and State Governments for their efforts to preserve Kashmiri heritage. “This is our heritage, and when it is our heritage, we exist. We are grateful to those who have taken steps to save it,” Kaul said.

Though the current phase includes only 17 temples, the government has prepared a list of 71 major religious sites that are to be restored. The total expenditure for these projects is expected to be ₹420 crore, funded by the Central Government.

Kaul added, “Right now, only 71 have been taken into account. The first list includes temples from three districts—Anantnag, Pulwama, and Srinagar. The lists for other districts, like Kulgam, Shopian, Budgam, Kupwara, and Ganderbal, are expected to follow soon.”

The restoration of these religious sites is seen as a step toward revitalizing the cultural and religious ties of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland. Many Pandits, who were forced to migrate in the 1990s due to the conflict, are hopeful that with the improving situation, they will one day return to Kashmir.

Kaul, who has been working on these restoration efforts since June, stated, “Kashmir has a history. This is not the first migration of Kashmiri Pandits. There were only 11 houses of Pandits here once, and they will come back, with the blessings of Mata Rani.”

Interestingly, the initiative has found support not only from the Kashmiri Pandit community but also from local Muslims. Many members of the younger Muslim generation in Kashmir are eager to see the temples restored, as they’ve heard of the vibrant fairs and religious events that once took place there.

Hameem Ahmed, a local Muslim, expressed his support for the renovation efforts, saying, “It should happen because we support the return of Pandits. These temples should be restored, and when they pray, we will also participate. We want to see what used to happen earlier and what happens now. This will strengthen the brotherhood between all communities.”