Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Kashmir on high alert ahead of August 15: Intel warns of LeT terror plot to disrupt Independence Day

Kashmir on high alert ahead of August 15: Intel warns of LeT terror plot to disrupt Independence Day

Jammu and Kashmir has been placed under a high-alert security siege after intelligence agencies warned that terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) may attempt targeted attacks to disrupt upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
Kashmir on high alert ahead of August 15: Intel warns of LeT terror plot to disrupt Independence Day
Image Credit: Kashmir on high alert ahead of August 15.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kashmir on high alert ahead of August 15: Intel warns of LeT terror plot to disrupt Independence Day
2
3
4
5