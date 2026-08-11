/Kashmir on high alert ahead of August 15: Intel warns of LeT terror plot to disrupt Independence Day

Intel Warns of LeT Strikes to Disrupt Independence Day, Kashmir put on High Alert, Multi-Tier Security Lockdown From LoC to Cities. Jammu and Kashmir has been placed on high alert after intelligence agencies gathered inputs indicating that terrorists could attempt a major attack in the region on or before Independence Day.
The entire spectrum—from the Line of Control to towns and cities—is under an intensified security siege aimed at keeping a tight check on terror activities, with agencies acting on specific warnings that terrorists may strike to disrupt the forthcoming celebrations.
Surprise search and verification operations have been stepped up across the Kashmir Valley, with particular focus on Srinagar’s Lal Chowk and adjoining areas as well as Bakshi Stadium, the main venue of the Independence Day ceremony. Security deployments are being maintained around the clock in all sensitive areas of every district, with the heaviest concentration in and around the ceremony venue itself.
A comprehensive multi-tier security grid has been thrown around all important government and private buildings, security establishments, security camps, Kashmiri Pandit transit camps, political party offices, and residences of political personalities.
Multiple teams from different security agencies are checking rooms in hotels, reviewing hotel records and guest entries, inspecting shops in markets and shopping complexes, and scrutinizing vehicles and individuals. These operations are being carried out simultaneously across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
IGP Kashmir VK Birdhi states that as everyone knows, Independence Day August 15th is just a few days away, and its main function in Srinagar city is approaching.
Birdhi said “All necessary security arrangements and preparations for the parade are currently underway. Full dress rehearsals and practice sessions are being organized to ensure that the main function on August 15th in Srinagar is successfully conducted.”
He added “J&K Police not just in Srinagar, but across various districts in the valley—always maintain robust, multi-layered security arrangements. These cover not only specific venues but also surround the entire city and region.”
“Independence Day is a public function where the police act as facilitators and organizers, the official urges the public to participate in large numbers to make the event a success.” Top cop appealed public.
Intelligence inputs suggest that Lashkar-e-Taiba and its offshoot terror outfits may seek to carry out target killings and attacks on security forces or security establishments or may attempt a blast near or around the celebrations venue to assert their presence ahead of Independence Day. These inputs have prompted agencies to put strict multi-layered security arrangements in place to prevent any terror attack.
The warning follows two targeted killings in July, in which a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel and two non-local laborers were killed. A subsequent threat note directed at Kashmiri Pandits has further heightened concerns, prompting security forces to elevate vigilance across Kashmir.
The current high-alert posture reflects a determined effort by the security apparatus to ensure that the national celebrations proceed without disruption, even as the shadow of possible terrorist attempts looms over the Valley.
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