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  • /After decades, Durga Puja procession returns to Srinagar's Lal Chowk

After decades, Durga Puja procession returns to Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Local residents gathered along the route to watch the celebrations and greet devotees. Organisers said the cooperation of residents and the administration helped the procession move smoothly through the busy city centre.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 08:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
After decades, Durga Puja procession returns to Srinagar's Lal Chowk
Image Credit: Zee News. Durga Puja Celebration in Kashmir.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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After decades, Durga Puja procession returns to Srinagar's Lal Chowk
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