In a significant moment for cultural celebrations in Kashmir, Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk witnessed a large-scale public Durga idol immersion procession on Wednesday, with devotees chanting "Jai Maa Durga" to the beat of dhak drums. Thousands of people, including Kashmiri Pandits and members of the Bengali and Bihari communities, took part in the procession before immersing the idols in the Jhelum River on Maha Dashami.
The procession began at Maharaja Bazaar, passed the historic Clock Tower, also known as Ghanta Ghar, and continued towards Amira Kadal. Idols of Goddess Durga, Goddess Kali, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha were carried through the city amid celebrations.
Participants described the event as a major moment for public religious celebrations in Srinagar, saying a procession of this scale had not been witnessed in the city centre for several decades.
Devotees said residents, the police and security personnel supported the celebrations and helped create a welcoming atmosphere.
"Everyone supports us, and there is no discrimination here," said Prosen Mondal, a member of the Bengali community.
"Our biggest festival is Durga Puja. Here, everyone extends their support to us, be it the local Kashmiri residents, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, or the security forces. We live and work here, and the inclusive environment has allowed us to celebrate on a much larger scale this time."
The immersion procession carried cultural significance for devotees, as public Durga Puja celebrations returned to the Lal Chowk area after decades. The event also brought religious festivities into the heart of Srinagar, with participants celebrating Maha Dashami through traditional rituals.
As the procession reached its final stages, devotees took part in Sindoor Khela, a traditional ritual associated with the conclusion of Durga Puja. Organisers said the peaceful celebrations reflected the importance of maintaining communal harmony and public safety.
Kashmiri Pandits who joined the procession described the event as an encouraging sign for the community and a chance to experience different cultural traditions together.
"I was born in 2010, and I have never seen such a visarjan (immersion) here. It is a first for Kashmir," said Vidita, a young Kashmiri Pandit.
"I am very happy to experience Bengali culture and witness this harmony. We marched to Lal Chowk, went to Ghanta Ghar, and came via Amira Kadal. Positive changes are truly visible in Kashmir."
Local residents gathered along the route to watch the celebrations and greet devotees. Organisers said the cooperation of residents and the administration helped the procession move smoothly through the busy city centre.
The participation of people from different communities highlighted the role of public festivals in bringing residents together and encouraging mutual understanding.
As the Durga idols were immersed in the Jhelum River, devotees said the occasion carried meaning beyond the conclusion of the religious festival. For many participants, it was an opportunity to celebrate Kashmir’s tradition of shared cultural life, often described as Kashmiriyat.
The procession brought together people from different backgrounds in Srinagar, offering a public display of religious devotion, cultural exchange and community participation.
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