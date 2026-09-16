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Intensify counter-insurgency and seal borders: Kashmir IGP orders tighter security grid in high-level review

Kashmir IGP Sujit Kumar chaired a high-level security review meeting, directing officials to intensify counter-insurgency operations, tighten inter-district border checks, and enhance proactive policing.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 10:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
Intensify counter-insurgency and seal borders: Kashmir IGP orders tighter security grid in high-level review
Image Credit: Kashmir IGP Sujit Kumar chaired a high-level security review meeting.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Intensify counter-insurgency and seal borders: Kashmir IGP orders tighter security grid in high-level review
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