/Intensify counter-insurgency and seal borders: Kashmir IGP orders tighter security grid in high-level review

Intensify counter-insurgency operations and area domination, and establish stronger Naka checking put checks along inter-district borders. Kashmir IGP Orders for Tighter Security Grid. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar, on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and operational readiness in the Kashmir Range, underscoring the need for constant alertness and rapid response to any emerging threats.
The review meeting took place at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Kashmir. It was attended by DIG Central Kashmir Range Srinagar and the SSPs.
Officers present updated the IGP on the current security picture in their areas, the steps already taken, and the arrangements in place to maintain peace and public order.
Kumar closely examined the security grid and preparedness of field units, focusing on deployment patterns, readiness of formations, and optimal use of available resources.
He directed officers to intensify counter-insurgency operations and area domination. He specifically called for stronger Naka checking at vulnerable and sensitive points, as well as tighter surveillance and checks along inter-district borders to stop the movement of any individuals or elements that could pose a security risk.
Kumar further stressed that security arrangements must remain dynamic, flexible, and responsive. Field officers were told to continuously assess the ground situation and reinforce deployments whenever required.
He also highlighted the importance of preventive policing, asking officers to identify potential threats early and always keep necessary measures operational. Close coordination between formations, effective sharing of information and sustained engagement were emphasized so that any developing situation can be handled promptly.
The meeting ended with clear instructions for 24×7 vigilance, stronger preventive mechanisms and coordinated action by all units to protect peace, public order, and security throughout the Kashmir Range.
Intensify counter-insurgency operations, area domination, establish stronger Naka checking put checks along inter-district borders. Kashmir IGP Orders for Tighter Security Grid.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and operational readiness in the Kashmir Range, underscoring the need for constant alertness and rapid response to any emerging threats.
The review meeting took place at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir. It was attended by DIG Central Kashmir Range Srinagar, the SSPs.
Officers present updated the IGP on the current security picture in their areas, the steps already taken and the arrangements in place to maintain peace and public order.
Kumar closely examined the security grid and preparedness of field units, focusing on deployment patterns, readiness of formations and optimal use of available resources.
He directed officers to intensify counter-insurgency operations and area domination. He specifically called for stronger Naka checking at vulnerable and sensitive points, as well as tighter surveillance and checks along inter-district borders to stop the movement of any individuals or elements that could pose a security risk.
Kumar further stressed that security arrangements must remain dynamic, flexible, and responsive. Field officers were told to continuously assess the ground situation and reinforce deployments whenever required.
He also highlighted the importance of preventive policing, asking officers to identify potential threats early and always keep necessary measures operational. Close coordination between formations, effective sharing of information, and sustained engagement were emphasized so that any developing situation can be handled promptly.
The meeting ended with clear instructions for 24×7 vigilance, stronger preventive mechanisms, and coordinated action by all units to protect peace, public order, and security throughout the Kashmir Range.
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