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Rs 400 a day for 36-hour shifts: Kashmir's intern doctors fight for dignity as protest enters fourth day

Jammu and Kashmir intern doctors are facing a 36-hour grind for ₹400 a day, pushing them toward an indefinite hunger strike as protests enter the fourth day.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 09:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
Rs 400 a day for 36-hour shifts: Kashmir's intern doctors fight for dignity as protest enters fourth day
Image Credit: Kashmir's intern doctors fight for dignity as protest enters fourth day.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Rs 400 a day for 36-hour shifts: Kashmir's intern doctors fight for dignity as protest enters fourth day
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