Dr Tassaduk said “This is just common sense that given the way we work, our workload in a week is around 80 to 90 hours. Sometimes we don't even eat, our shifts last 30 to 35+ hours, and what do we get? 400 rupees a day, 410 rupees a day. It's not fair, I mean our government should think that we are their own doctors, it doesn't feel good that our doctors are coming out onto the streets. So, our health, it's very shameful for our authorities that they are not paying attention to us. And even more shameful is that we have been on strike for four days and no one has come to talk to us here. Nobody pays heed to us right now. If we talk about UP, recently within days the stipend there rose to around 12,000 to 25,000, so the government here can also do that, but I don't know why they are doing it, we don't know the reason. So we are on an indefinite strike, we will not call off this strike until we get an order with immediate effect in which it is mentioned that our stipend has been hiked to around 12,300 to 30,000 rupees. we are not relying on false assurances and false hopes. We will only trust one thing: that the order comes in front of us and we will resume our duties."