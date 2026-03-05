J-K: Authorities impose internet curbs, shut schools in parts of Kashmir amid protests over Khamenei killing

Authorities continued precautionary restrictions in several parts of the Kashmir Valley for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday following protests over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On day four, partial restrictions, mainly in Shia-dominated and other sensitive areas, remain in place across the Kashmir Valley.

All government and private schools, colleges, and universities have been closed until at least Saturday, March 7. Major institutions, including the University of Kashmir and the Central University of Kashmir, have suspended classes and postponed examinations.

To prevent the spread of rumours, high-speed mobile data services (4G and 5G) have been curtailed. Internet speeds for postpaid services have been restricted to 2G, while prepaid mobile data, voice, and SMS services have faced intermittent shutdowns.

Prohibitory orders on public assembly and movement are being strictly enforced in several districts, particularly in Shia-populated areas and Srinagar’s Old City. The historic Clock Tower in the heart of Lal Chowk has been sealed with concertina wire and barricades, making the area out of bounds for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Kashmir witnessed large protests and widespread anger. Thousands gathered at the historic Clock Tower and condemned the killing. A memorandum was also submitted to the UNMOGIP office in Sonwar, demanding that both the American and Israeli presidents be booked in a murder case.

These large anti-American and anti-Israel processions prompted authorities to impose restrictions to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a high-level meeting in Srinagar with religious leaders and members of civil society to address the fallout from the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The meeting collectively condemned the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei, which reportedly occurred during US-Israel airstrikes in Iran on February 28, 2026.

The Chief Minister urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to maintain communal harmony and to express their grief through “lawful and peaceful means.”