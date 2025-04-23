‘Kashmir Is Ashamed’: Mehbooba Mufti Leads Protest In Srinagar After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: In a powerful show of defiance against terrorism and violence, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, has taken to the streets of Srinagar to protest the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives, including those of two foreign tourists. The attack, which occurred near the popular Baisaran meadows, has left the entire nation in shock.

Mehbooba Mufti became the first mainstream political leader to step onto the streets of Lal Chowk, the symbolic heart of Srinagar, following the barbaric killings. Her presence at the site of protest is being seen as a bold and courageous act, underlining her unwavering stand against violence and injustice in the Valley.

'Kashmir is Ashamed, India is in Mourning'

Addressing the public and media during the protest, Mufti expressed profound grief and solidarity with the victims and their families.

“I want to say to the people of the country that we are ashamed, Kashmir is ashamed. We are standing with you in this time of crisis,” she said.

Condemnation Of The Attack On Kashmiriyat

Mufti emphasized that the act of terrorism was an attack not only on tourists and civilians but also on the soul of Kashmir itself.

“The attack that happened yesterday is not only an attack on innocent tourists, it is also an attack on Kashmiriyat,” she added.

Terror Attack In Pahalgam Shocks The Nation: 26 Killed

In one of the deadliest terror strikes in recent years, 26 people were killed and several others injured as terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday around 2:30 PM. Among the victims were a newly-married Navy officer and an Intelligence Bureau official shot dead in front of his wife. Two foreigners from the UAE and Nepal and two locals also lost their lives.

A massive manhunt is underway, with the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police launching a joint operation to track the attackers. Military helicopters were deployed to evacuate the injured, as the remote site is only accessible by foot or horseback. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has reached the scene to assist with the investigation.

Nationwide Condemnation Continues

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders, civil society, and the cricketing community. As the country mourns the loss of innocent lives, the presence of a mainstream political figure like Mehbooba Mufti on the streets sends a strong message against the forces of terror.