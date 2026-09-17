/A historic alliance for a new kashmir: Shia and Sunni leaders unite under MMU to combat drugs and extremism

Maulana Syed Mudasir Gilani said “ I want to tell through your media because you show correct news and other media sources, this face has now come before the people that the Ulema (scholars) of Kashmir are peace-loving, teach peace, and teach the lesson of peace and brotherhood. And Alhamdulillah, and if such a step has also been recently taken meaning Shia and Sunnis coming together then such conferences have taken place before as well, and such conferences will continue to take place because there are thousands of institutions here that hold such conferences. But the conference that took place recently is a very good conference for the future of Kashmir. Such conferences should take place so that people spread the lesson of peace and tranquility. The entire Kashmir has hope from the mosque that from there, the entire nation should get such a guidance, should get such a way, through which the nation becomes united. But I would like to add to this that we should popularize Sufism, which is Tasawwuf, Sufism; Sufism should be popularized, the Sufi Islam should be popularized. Because of that, and due to Sufi Islam only, peace and brotherhood will be established here, because in Sufism, there is "hate for none, love for all." The terminology of Jihad is not carnage, that is terrorism. Terrorism is another thing and Jihad is another thing. Jihad is a separate thing and terrorism is a separate thing. I have stated before as well that terrorism refers to acts of terror, causing fear among people, or forcibly usurping someone's wealth. So any human who usurps someone's wealth, he is also a terrorist, he is also an extremist/terrorist, and someone who devours someone's rights, he is also a terrorist, someone who inflicts oppression on someone, he is also a terrorist. And Jihad the literal word Jihad, which is Jihad in Islamic terminology Jihad means striving, striving with one's inner self (nafs), supporting one's family is also Jihad, and spreading good things in the nation is also Jihad; the real meaning of Jihad is this. There is not, I mean there is no place whatsoever in Islam for terrorism, there is not even an iota of room for it in Islam. Now, from this Hadith, It is a very good initiative, a very big initiative, and we appreciate it, that such conferences should take place.