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A historic alliance for a new kashmir: Shia and Sunni leaders unite under MMU to combat drugs and extremism

In a historic shift, Islamic scholars across sects in Jammu and Kashmir have united under the MMU to transform mosques into community counseling and social reform hubs.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 10:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
A historic alliance for a new kashmir: Shia and Sunni leaders unite under MMU to combat drugs and extremism
Image Credit: Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah. (IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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A historic alliance for a new kashmir: Shia and Sunni leaders unite under MMU to combat drugs and extremism
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