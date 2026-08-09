/Security heightened in J&K after LeT proxy groups threaten Kashmiri Pandits

Security arrangements have been stepped up after proxy organisations of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) issued threats on social media against Kashmiri Pandit employees and members of the Pandit community who have returned to the Kashmir Valley. In view of the threats, work-from-home instructions have been issued for Pandit employees till August 20, while security agencies are working to verify and trace the online campaign channels.
According to security agencies, the terrorist propaganda portal “Kashmir Fight”, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front (TRF), has issued threatening messages against Kashmiri Pandits. The messages also included the phone numbers of six individuals.
Intelligence sources said the campaign is part of a larger psychological warfare operation being run by Pakistan’s ISI, in which the identities of newly created proxy organisations are being used.
In the threats, Kashmiri Pandits have been referred to as “snakes”. The names and phone numbers of some activists and employees were also published, while local residents were urged to burn their houses, destroy their crops, deny them shelter and target them wherever they are found. The messages further warned that anyone helping them would be considered their associate.
The recently formed “United Liberation Council” (ULC), which intelligence officials have described as another proxy organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has also issued a threatening message and a hit list targeting Kashmiri Pandit government employees.
The list includes the names and phone numbers of several employees working under government schemes. It threatens attacks in both the Kashmir Valley and Jammu and claims that moving elsewhere would not guarantee their safety.
The group also opposed security arrangements made for migrant employees and issued warnings to the Lieutenant Governor, the DGP and central government officials.
According to security agencies, these proxy groups are using social media and posters to intimidate people and obstruct the return and rehabilitation process. Pressure is also being maintained through hybrid and local operators.
Security agencies are taking such threats seriously as they are considered psychological operations aimed at spreading fear, disturbing communal harmony and undermining rehabilitation efforts.
According to administrative sources, regional administrative and security mechanisms are reviewing security measures following an assessment of the growing risks and the circulation of these digital threats.
Security advisories and flexible working arrangements, including work-from-home instructions, have been issued until August 20 for Kashmiri Pandit employees working in Kashmir.
Meanwhile, security and cyber-cell agencies are actively monitoring social media channels to trace the source of the viral posts, counter proxy propaganda and further strengthen security around transit camps and residential areas housing minority employees.
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