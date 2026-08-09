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Security heightened in J&K after LeT proxy groups threaten Kashmiri Pandits

Kashmiri Pandit employees face fresh online threats in Kashmir as security agencies track terror-linked posts and review the latest threat. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Security heightened in J&K after LeT proxy groups threaten Kashmiri Pandits
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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