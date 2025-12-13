Kashmir, Ladakh Reel Under Intense Cold Wave; Zojila At -17°C

A cold wave has intensified across Kashmir and Ladakh, with night temperatures dropping several degrees below the freezing point, a situation exacerbated by a prevailing dry spell.

Pulwama Coldest at -4.2°C, Zojila Plunges to -17°C

Cold conditions continued to prevail across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as night temperatures remained below freezing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pulwama emerged as the coldest inhabited area at -4.2°C, while Shopian followed closely at -3.7°C, indicating a sustained cold wave across south Kashmir.

According to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -2.9°C, while its outskirts were colder, with Srinagar Airport touching -4.0°C. Qazigund settled at -1.6°C, Pampore at -2.5°C, Budgam at -3.1°C, and Awantipora dipped to -3.6°C. Baramulla recorded -3.2°C, Bandipora -2.1°C, Kupwara -2.4°C, and Zethan Rafiabad also settled at -3.1°C.

Tourist destinations witnessed relatively less severe cold, with Pahalgam recording -2.8°C, Sonamarg -0.3°C, and Gulmarg standing at 1.6°C. Kokernag and Kulgam both recorded marginally above-freezing temperatures at 0.1°C. Ganderbal recorded -1.8°C, while Zojila Pass remained frozen at a harsh -17.0°C, reflecting extreme conditions in the higher reaches.

In the Jammu region, comparatively milder weather prevailed. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 10.3°C, while Jammu Airport was slightly warmer at 10.9°C. Katra recorded 10.2°C, Kathua and Batote both settled at 8.0°C, and Reasi also recorded 8.0°C. In the hilly districts, Bhaderwah recorded 3.6°C, Udhampur 3.4°C, Rajouri 3.8°C, and Banihal dipped to 3.8°C.

Ladakh continued to experience intense cold, with Leh recording -5.6°C, Kargil -5.2°C, and Nubra Valley dipping further to -5.7°C.

An IMD spokesperson said chilly and dry weather is likely to persist across the region, with no major western disturbance expected in the coming days, though cloudy conditions are likely to continue. Higher reaches, however, may witness occasional light snowfall, the official added.

The cold wave has had a massive impact on daily life. Many water bodies have partially frozen, and thick layers of ice have formed on several roads, creating difficult driving conditions.

The severe cold has also led to an increase in cold-related illnesses, particularly among children and the elderly.

Meanwhile, the prolonged dry spell, marked by an 83% rainfall deficit, has resulted in a severe water crisis as rivers, tributaries, and springs continue to shrink.