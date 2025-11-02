Kashmir Marathon 2025 Showcases Unity, Spirit, And Endurance In Srinagar

The second edition of the Kashmir Marathon 2025 turned Srinagar into a vibrant arena of endurance and unity on Sunday as over 1,500 runners from across India and abroad participated in the mega event, flagged off from the famous Polo View market of Srinagar early in the morning.

The marathon, organised by the Department of Tourism, Kashmir in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council, saw enthusiastic participation from athletes representing 27 states and 11 countries, including Germany, Denmark, the USA, Ethiopia, Kenya, Japan, and Sri Lanka.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah joined the event, completing the half-marathon along the scenic Dal Lake and sharing his experience on X (formerly Twitter). “Just completed the Kashmir Half Marathon. I didn’t set a personal best but improved on last year’s effort. Congratulations to all runners of the full and half marathon.”

The Chief Minister, accompanied by senior civil and police officers, flagged off the race at 6 am, cheering on participants alongside Bollywood celebrities and local spectators gathered along the picturesque Boulevard Road.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who attended the event, praised the marathon’s spirit and turnout.

“What a beautiful morning this is... just look at the spirit of people running for Kashmir, for India. It’s truly wonderful,” he said, calling the event a symbol of unity, fitness, and peace.

Shetty, who arrived in Srinagar a day earlier and toured Dal Lake and nearby areas, said he felt the Valley’s “old charm” returning.

“This winter looks beautiful for the people of Kashmir,” he added.

Commending the Chief Minister’s participation, Shetty described it as inspiring and said, “So fit and showing the spirit to stand with the people early in the morning — that’s real leadership.”

The actor expressed optimism about Kashmir emerging as a key destination for sporting and cultural events. “I am sure more athletes will come here. Another major event is planned in February, and we’re back in a big way,” he said.

Featuring full (42 km) and half (21 km) marathon categories, the event offered a prize pool of Rs. 25 lakh. The scenic route around Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Range captivated runners with its breathtaking views, making the marathon one of the most picturesque in the country.