Kashmir: NIA conducts searches in multiple locations, raids residence of ex-Jamaat chief

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out raids at multiple locations across parts of Kashmir amid the ongoing investigation. The raids were reportedly carried out jointly by teams from the NIA, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Citing sources, IANS reported that searches are being conducted in several areas across the Srinagar and Shopian districts. This is as part of the agency's continued crackdown linked to alleged terror activities and anti-national networks.

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Raids at former Jamaat-e-Islami chief

Search was also conducted at Jamia Siraj Ul Uloom in Imamsahib. The Centre had earlier banned this institution over alleged terror links and anti-national activities, sources said.

Reportedly, another NIA team also searched the residence of former Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shahzada Aurangzeb in the Molu Chitragam area in Shopian district.

In February 2024, the Central government had declared 'Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir' an "unlawful association" for another five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Founded in 1941, Jamaat-e-Islami has long been accused by security agencies of involvement in activities related to fomenting terrorism, spreading anti-India propaganda and encouraging separatist ideology in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the Centre had first imposed a ban on 'Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir' in February 2019, a few months before the abrogation of Article 370 provisions from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ongoing investigation

IANS further reported, citing sources, that the searches were linked to an ongoing investigation, although officials have not yet disclosed specific details regarding the nature of the case or whether any detentions were made during the operation.

(with IANS inputs)

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