Kashmir on High Alert ahead of Republic Day amid sub-zero temperatures; Intelligence warns of foreign terrorist movement

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, its special operation group (SOG), and the CRPF have implemented a multi-tier security grid despite the challenging sub-zero temperatures and recent heavy snowfall. Security forces have significantly increased their presence on the roads

The number of mobile check-posts (nakas) has been increased across the Union Territory (UT), mostly in areas like Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Anantnag in south Kashmir and Baramullah, Sopore, and Bandipora in north Kashmir, to conduct intensive frisking of vehicles and pedestrians.

Intelligence inputs regarding a coordinated cross-border conspiracy to disrupt the Republic Day ceremony have put agencies on high alert. This input involves reported movement and plans by foreign-based terror outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, to disrupt the peace during the celebrations.

JKP and CRPF have intensified round-the-clock patrolling along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) using Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and specialized SOG units to tackle any threat.

Security personnel are also conducting massive search and combing operations in upper forest areas and border districts like Shopian, Poonch, Rajouri, Bandipora, Kupwara, and Baramulla to neutralize potential threats. Apart from combing operations, all the entry points that connect those forests and borders are kept under vigil through mobile checkpoints.

Apart from that, at all ceremony venues, advanced surveillance systems, including drones and high-resolution CCTV, face recognition systems have been deployed to keep a check on anti-national elements.