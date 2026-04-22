Kashmir on high alert: Security intensified in Pahalgam on first anniversary of 2025 terror attack

Pahalgam Attack Anniversary: Intensive search operations are being conducted in every nook and cranny of tourist destinations across Kashmir, especially in Pahalgam, on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack. On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, special security arrangements have been put in place—particularly near the Martyrs' Memorial—where a large number of tourists are arriving.

Authorities have significantly intensified security across Pahalgam and other key tourist destinations in Kashmir as of April 22, 2026, marking the first anniversary of the 2025 terror attack. A high-alert status has been activated across the Valley to prevent any subversive activities during this period of remembrance. Security forces have established a dense grid in the Pahalgam resort area to ensure visitor safety.

Multiple checkpoints (nakas) have been set up for thorough vehicle inspections and random identity checks of both locals and tourists. Enhanced foot and mobile patrols by the J&K Police, CRPF, Army, and BSF are active throughout the town, along with dog squads and landmine detectors. High-tech drones and expanded CCTV networks are being used for real-time monitoring of sensitive areas and meadows like Baisaran, with movement restricted in areas that remain closed to both tourists and locals.

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The heightened security measures extend beyond Pahalgam to other major hubs. In Srinagar, increased patrolling around Dal Lake—including shikara routes and markets—is being carried out by the CRPF. In Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and other key tourist destinations, additional personnel have been deployed to maintain peace amid rising tourist footfall. Security grids have also been strengthened at vital installations and religious sites across the Union Territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders have expressed their grief on the occasion. Jammu and Kahshmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tribute to the victims on the Pahalgam attack anniversary. "One year on, we remain united against terror & against violence. We remain resolute in our desire to rid J&K of suffering & innocent deaths. We remain committed to doing everything to ensure it never happens again. We also remain in eternal solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones a year ago in that cowardly attack. May the souls of the victims of the terror attack rest in peace," said Abdullah.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also expressed condolences on the occasion. "Humble tributes to the innocent souls who lost their lives in the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam on this day in 2025. Their memory endures indelibly in our hearts. My thoughts and prayers are with their families. We will not forget. We will not forgive. This is our solemn vow. India stands unified against terrorism. We pledge unwavering commitment and resolute determination to eradicate terrorism from the soil of Jammu Kashmir," he said.

Tourists and residents paid homage at the Martyrs' Memorial in Pahalgam on the first anniversary of the tragic terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The memorial is located at the entry point of Pahalgam, near the famous selfie point. The Jammu and Kashmir government has built the Martyrs’ Memorial in memory of the Baisaran attack victims. The memorial is crafted from black marble and features the names of all 26 victims engraved in gold. This includes 25 tourists from across India and one local resident, a pony operator who died while attempting to save tourists.

Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists opened fire on tourists enjoying pony rides and picnics in the scenic Baisaran Valley on this day last year. It was the deadliest civilian attack in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. Tracking the terrorists since the day of the attack, the three militants responsible were killed by security forces during “Operation Mahadev” on July 28, 2025, in the Dachigam forest area.