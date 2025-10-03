'Kashmir Once A Ray Of Hope, Now...': PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday expressed concern over the situation in Kashmir, saying that while Mahatma Gandhi once saw a “ray of hope” in the region, it is now being viewed through the “lens of criminals.” Mufti added that people in Kashmir are increasingly being labelled as anti-nationals.

"Today is Gandhi Jayanti and Mahatma Gandhi said that he sees a ray of hope from Kashmir...Today, the same Kashmir is being viewed through the lens of criminals. The people of Kashmir are seen as criminals...They are considered anti-nationals...The home of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, where his wife lives, has been sealed...Whatever happened in Ladakh is very bad and now the situation is being resolved through talks...Everything is being criminalised in Kashmir," she said.

Highlighting a perceived disparity in government responses toward the people of the Valley, Mehbooba Mufti pointed out that while dialogue is ongoing with protesters in Ladakh, protesters in the Kashmir Valley are met with stringent action.

“What happened in Ladakh is regrettable, and the situation is now being resolved through talks. Even in Gaza, issues are addressed through dialogue. Yet here, people are branded as militants and their properties seized,” she said.

Ladakh administration has announced a magisterial inquiry into the September 24 violence in Leh, which resulted in four deaths following police action. The investigation will examine the causes of the clashes, identify those responsible, and assess the handling of the situation by law enforcement agencies.

Officials have assured that the probe will be conducted within a set timeframe to ensure accountability and restore public confidence amid ongoing tensions. The inquiry report is expected to be submitted within four weeks of the order. Citizens with relevant information have been asked to submit statements or evidence to the inquiry officer between October 4 and 18.

