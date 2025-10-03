Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2967284https://zeenews.india.com/india/kashmir-once-a-ray-of-hope-now-pdp-chief-mehbooba-mufti-2967284.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

'Kashmir Once A Ray Of Hope, Now...': PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

Highlighting a perceived disparity in government responses toward the people of the Valley, Mehbooba Mufti pointed out that while dialogue is ongoing with protesters in Ladakh, protesters in the Kashmir Valley are met with stringent action.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 12:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Kashmir Once A Ray Of Hope, Now...': PDP Chief Mehbooba Muftieoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti. (File Photo: ANI)

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday expressed concern over the situation in Kashmir, saying that while Mahatma Gandhi once saw a “ray of hope” in the region, it is now being viewed through the “lens of criminals.” Mufti added that people in Kashmir are increasingly being labelled as anti-nationals.

"Today is Gandhi Jayanti and Mahatma Gandhi said that he sees a ray of hope from Kashmir...Today, the same Kashmir is being viewed through the lens of criminals. The people of Kashmir are seen as criminals...They are considered anti-nationals...The home of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, where his wife lives, has been sealed...Whatever happened in Ladakh is very bad and now the situation is being resolved through talks...Everything is being criminalised in Kashmir," she said.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Highlighting a perceived disparity in government responses toward the people of the Valley, Mehbooba Mufti pointed out that while dialogue is ongoing with protesters in Ladakh, protesters in the Kashmir Valley are met with stringent action.

“What happened in Ladakh is regrettable, and the situation is now being resolved through talks. Even in Gaza, issues are addressed through dialogue. Yet here, people are branded as militants and their properties seized,” she said.

Ladakh administration has announced a magisterial inquiry into the September 24 violence in Leh, which resulted in four deaths following police action. The investigation will examine the causes of the clashes, identify those responsible, and assess the handling of the situation by law enforcement agencies.

Officials have assured that the probe will be conducted within a set timeframe to ensure accountability and restore public confidence amid ongoing tensions. The inquiry report is expected to be submitted within four weeks of the order. Citizens with relevant information have been asked to submit statements or evidence to the inquiry officer between October 4 and 18.

ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir Valley Witnesses Large-Scale Dussehra Celebration After Decades

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh