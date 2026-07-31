/Blinded by pellets at 14, Insha Mushtaq gets Rs 41.16 lakh government aid after 10 years

In July 2016, during the violent unrest that erupted across Kashmir after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, then 14-year-old Insha was struck by a barrage of shotgun pellets. She was not part of any protest. She was at the window of her home, preparing for her Class 8 examinations, when clashes between security forces and protesters happened and pellet fires were reported. Dozens of pellets hit her face and body; she was sitting at the window near the window that time. She got hit by stray pellets. Then after that, her forehead was completely damaged, and one of her eyes, fell right there, and five of her teeth’s also fell out right there at that time.