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  • /Blinded by pellets at 14, Insha Mushtaq gets Rs 41.16 lakh government aid after 10 years

Blinded by pellets at 14, Insha Mushtaq gets Rs 41.16 lakh government aid after 10 years

J&K govt releases Rs 41.16 lakh for 2016 Kashmir pellet victim Insha Mushtaq's LPG deal. Blinded at 14, she demands a nationwide ban on pellet guns.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 09:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
Blinded by pellets at 14, Insha Mushtaq gets Rs 41.16 lakh government aid after 10 years
Image Credit: Insha Mushtaq gets ₹41L LPG aid after 10 yrs; demands pellet gun ban.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Blinded by pellets at 14, Insha Mushtaq gets Rs 41.16 lakh government aid after 10 years
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