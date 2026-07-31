/Blinded by pellets at 14, Insha Mushtaq gets Rs 41.16 lakh government aid after 10 years

Insha Mushtaq is reported to be the first pellet victim to receive such government rehabilitation aid in this form across the country. As allegedly the use of pellet guns during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi has sparked nationwide debate and legal scrutiny, the long-standing wounds of Kashmir's pellet first victim Insha Mushtaq have once again come into sharp focus. Who had paid the irreversible cost of this weapon? No one better than her knows the pain she suffered.
In July 2016, during the violent unrest that erupted across Kashmir after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, then 14-year-old Insha was struck by a barrage of shotgun pellets. She was not part of any protest. She was at the window of her home, preparing for her Class 8 examinations, when clashes between security forces and protesters happened and pellet fires were reported. Dozens of pellets hit her face and body; she was sitting at the window near the window that time. She got hit by stray pellets. Then after that, her forehead was completely damaged, and one of her eyes, fell right there, and five of her teeth’s also fell out right there at that time.
She lost permanent eyesight of both eyes. Multiple surgeries in Srinagar and later in Delhi failed to restore her vision. Some pellets remain lodged in her eyes even today, requiring constant medical monitoring to prevent infection. Insha said that what happened to me should not happen to anyone.
Insha said “I am crying because my life has been ruined. I always pray that such an incident should never happen to anyone. People have to hear so much, a lot, but still, I did not lose courage. I struggled a lot in this case, a lot, my father struggled.”
Despite losing her eyesight completely, Insha refused to abandon her education. With the support of teachers who visited her home and later assistive technologies such as screen readers, she cleared her Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, and today, at 24, she is in the final year of her Bachelor of Arts degree.
On Thursday, 30 July 2026, the Jammu and Kashmir government approved the release of ₹41.16 lakh to complete an LPG distributorship that had been sanctioned in her favor in 2018 by the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as part of a rehabilitation package. The project had remained incomplete for years due to non-release of the balance funds.
Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma announced the release of funds on his X handle, “Justice delayed but not denied." Insha Mushtaq lost her eyesight to pellets in 2016; her LPG distributorship was sanctioned in 2018 but left incomplete. Under HCM @OmarAbdullah, we've approved release of the Rs41.16 lakh balance to finally take this case to its logical conclusion.”
Welcoming the move, Insha says the suffering she endured after being disabled by pellets is something no one else should ever face. she has urged authorities across the country, even across globe to ban such weapons that destroy lives of people who often have no fault of their own. She said I am happy but sad too because I have lost my eyes, but I am thankful to authorities to helped me.
Insha Mushtaq said “ I have lost the light of my eyes which can never come back, now I have to live with this very life. she gave me this project at that time, I am very much thankful to her, she gave it at that time. But I had to struggle so much for 10 years, do not ask, but today this happened finally. I am very happy too, and very much sad too, I don't have eyes and because of that I am very much sad. If I had been fine... ”
Pellet Gun has drawn national attention and reached the Supreme Court, after allegedly it was used in CJP protest the Insha wounds and pain of one decade made her to speak out “I appeal to all — Those guns should be banned not only in Kashmir but across India across world,” Insha said.
Her story underscores both personal resilience and the unresolved debate over the use of pellet-firing shotguns in crowd control. As the Supreme Court examines the issue in the context of the recent Delhi protests, Insha Mushtaq’s experience from a decade ago continues to stand as a powerful reminder of the permanent damage these weapons can inflict.
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