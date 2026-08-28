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'Kashmir Police is always there for you': New IGP Sujit Kumar Singh assures people

He sought wholehearted public cooperation in maintaining peace, law, and order, while candidly acknowledging that security arrangements can sometimes cause inconvenience to commuters.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
'Kashmir Police is always there for you': New IGP Sujit Kumar Singh assures people

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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