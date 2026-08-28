/'Kashmir Police is always there for you': New IGP Sujit Kumar Singh assures people

Srinagar: On his first full day as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, senior IPS officer Sujit Kumar Singh reached out directly to the people of the Valley, assuring them that the Kashmir Police stands firmly with them in every situation, good or bad. His maiden ground visit to Srinagar coincided with the auspicious Friday following Eid-Milad celebrations at Hazratbal. The new IGP paid his respects at the Dargah and underlined that the force remains fully focused on ensuring a smooth and peaceful atmosphere for congregational prayers, pilgrimages and everyday life across Kashmir.