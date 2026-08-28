/'Kashmir Police is always there for you': New IGP Sujit Kumar Singh assures people

Srinagar: On his first full day as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, senior IPS officer Sujit Kumar Singh reached out directly to the people of the Valley, assuring them that the Kashmir Police stands firmly with them in every situation, good or bad. His maiden ground visit to Srinagar coincided with the auspicious Friday following Eid-Milad celebrations at Hazratbal. The new IGP paid his respects at the Dargah and underlined that the force remains fully focused on ensuring a smooth and peaceful atmosphere for congregational prayers, pilgrimages and everyday life across Kashmir.
Addressing the public, Kumar said, “I congratulate everyone on this auspicious day. I want to assure the masses that the Kashmir Police is always there for you.”
He sought wholehearted public cooperation in maintaining peace, law and order, while candidly acknowledging that security arrangements can sometimes cause inconvenience to commuters.
On the recent intensification of counter-terror operations, the new IGP was unambiguous.
“Our anti-terror operations were the first priority in the past and they will remain the first priority today as well,” he stated, signalling continuity in the force’s core mandate.
Sujit Kumar, a 2007-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, formally assumed charge as IGP Kashmir on Thursday evening, succeeding V.K. Birdi. He was previously serving as IGP Security, J&K.
A native of Patna, Bihar, and an alumnus of Delhi University's Hindu College, Kumar brings extensive experience in the Kashmir Valley, counterinsurgency, security management and law-and-order duties.
He has also developed a reputation as a people-friendly, field-oriented officer who combines operational toughness with community engagement. During his stint with the Sashastra Seema Bal, he proved his ability to handle sensitive border ranges and Naxal-affected areas.
During earlier postings as DIG North Kashmir, DIG Central Kashmir, with additional charge of South Kashmir, and DIG CID Kashmir, he was known for his ground presence, detailed investigations and efforts to dismantle hybrid terror networks while keeping civilian life as disruption-free as possible.
People who worked closely with him during his previous assignments described him as an officer known for honesty, hard work and professionalism, with a strong focus on building trust with local communities.
His leadership of security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra over the last three years, while heading the Security wing, was marked by improved coordination and minimal inconvenience to ordinary citizens.
Kumar is decorated with the President's Police Gallantry Medal and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. He has also served on central deputation with the Special Protection Group (SPG) and has experience in Ladakh and various ranges across Jammu and Kashmir.
Kumar has taken charge at a particularly sensitive juncture. Intelligence inputs indicate that Pakistan-based terror handlers are desperate to derail the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir.
Last month saw targeted killings, including the killing of two migrant workers at a brick kiln in South Kashmir's Kulgam on July 31.
In recent weeks, threat letters attributed to groups linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba fronts have surfaced, naming Kashmiri Pandit employees, including those working under the PM's employment package, and threatening them against returning to or working in the Valley.
At the same time, sections of the political spectrum have questioned the authenticity and intent behind these killings and threats, making the task of maintaining public confidence even more delicate.
The challenge before the new IGP is therefore complex - to keep the peace intact, neutralise terror modules and their handlers, protect vulnerable communities, and carefully balance security imperatives with the political sensitivities of the region.
For Kumar, the message on taking charge is clear, counter-terror operations will remain a priority, while maintaining public trust and ensuring a peaceful environment across Kashmir will be equally central to his tenure.
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