Kashmir Reawakens: 16 Tourist Spots Reopened After Pahalgam Terror Attack

From local residents to tourist traders and visitors, everyone has welcomed the reopening of Kashmir. The Valley is buzzing with activity as 16 out of the 48 closed tourist spots have reopened following improved security conditions after the deadly Pahalgam attack. The clouds of terror have begun to lift as 16 tourist destinations — eight in the Kashmir Valley and eight in the Jammu region — have been reopened. These spots had been closed after the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

This phased reopening, announced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, aims to revive tourism and restore public confidence, as the attack had severely impacted the region’s economy.

Reopened Destinations Include

In Kashmir: Betaab Valley, the park near Pahalgam Bazaar, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden, Achabal Garden (Anantnag district), Badamwari Park, Duck Park (near Nigeen Lake), and Taqdeer Park (near Hazratbal, Srinagar).

In Jammu: Sarthal and Dhagar (Kathua), Devipindi, Siad Baba, and Sula Park (Reasi), Guldanda and Jai Valley (Doda), and Pancheri (Udhampur).

The decision has been met with enthusiasm from tourists and locals alike, seen as a sign of returning normalcy. The upcoming Amarnath Yatra is also expected to significantly boost the region’s tourism sector.

Tourist traders and locals, especially in Pahalgam and Srinagar, have expressed relief, as their livelihoods were heavily affected by the closures. Pony owners, shikara operators, and vendors are hopeful about regaining lost income. Many had been urging the administration to reopen destinations, and now that some have, a sense of relief is widespread.

Manzoor Pakhtoon, head of the Kashmir Houseboat Industry, remarked, “We had said if destinations remain closed, it sends a negative signal. We thank the administration—it’s a welcome step. We hope more places reopen soon. Registrations for the Amarnath Yatra and train arrivals show signs of tourism picking up again.”

Security Measures Stepped Up

To address safety concerns, the administration has implemented a full spectrum of security measures. This includes:

Deployment of CRPF and Jammu & Kashmir Police at all tourist sites

Tourist Police Units at each location to support visitors

High-resolution CCTV and FRS (Facial Recognition System) cameras at entry/exit points, parking areas, main roads, and crowded spots

24/7 surveillance with motion detection and night vision

Central monitoring rooms set up in each district

Facial recognition databases integrated with blacklisted individuals to proactively flag threats

Boosts to Tourism

Efforts to restore confidence include the launch of the Vande Bharat Express connecting Kashmir to Katra, rising tourist footfall, and recent visits by a parliamentary committee to assess the region’s security. Promotional efforts, including tourism vouchers and social media campaigns, are also in full swing.

While 32 tourist destinations remain closed, officials have confirmed they will reopen in a phased manner based on ongoing security reviews in the coming weeks.