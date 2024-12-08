Kashmir Receives Fresh Snowfall, IMD Predicts Two Days of Wet Weather

The upper reaches of Kashmir, along with some plains, received fresh snowfall on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast wet weather, including rain and snow, for the next two days.

Prominent tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam witnessed significant snowfall, along with Kupwara, Machil, and Peer Ki Gali. Reports indicate that snow is still falling in several areas.

Cold wave conditions gripped the Valley, with temperatures plunging below freezing at multiple locations. "The freezing temperatures have led to water bodies and drinking water supply lines freezing in some districts," officials said.

In Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature dropped to minus 0.5 degrees Celsius. Qazigund recorded minus 1 degree Celsius, while Gulmarg registered a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius. The Pahalgam resort recorded minus 2.8 degrees Celsius. At Zojila, temperatures plummeted to a bone-chilling minus 18 degrees Celsius. The IMD has confirmed that the region's higher reaches will experience intermittent snowfall and rain over the next 48 hours.

Ladakh also endured freezing conditions, with Leh recording minus 7.2 degrees Celsius and Kargil at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.