/Kashmir records hottest day of the season as Srinagar sizzles at 35.3°C; rain likely to bring relief from July 1

Kashmir witnessed its hottest day of the season on Monday, with temperatures soaring well above normal across the Valley. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3°C, making it the hottest June day in more than two decades, as an intense heatwave continued to grip the region for the third consecutive day.
According to official data, temperatures across north and south Kashmir remained significantly above normal. Srinagar recorded 35.3°C, which was 5.3°C above normal, while Qazigund registered 33.8°C (5.0°C above normal). Pahalgam recorded 29.0°C (3.6°C above normal), Kupwara touched 32.7°C (2.7°C above normal), Kokernag recorded 32.9°C (5.0°C above normal), and Gulmarg registered 26.2°C, which was 5.2°C above normal.
Among all stations, Srinagar emerged as the hottest destination, with the mercury touching 35.3°C, surpassing the highest June temperatures recorded in the last two decades, according to previous meteorological data.
An official of the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said that hot and dry weather, along with heatwave-like conditions, is expected to continue across Jammu and Kashmir till June 30.
The official added that light rain or brief thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds may occur at scattered places during the late-night and early morning hours of July 1.
From the late night of July 1, fresh spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected across Jammu and Kashmir and are likely to continue till July 5, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions.
The intensity of rainfall and thunderstorms is expected to increase on July 2 and July 3, with heavy rainfall, intense showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds likely to affect the hilly areas. From July 3 onwards, the intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease.
The weather department further said that from July 6 to July 8, weather conditions across the region are likely to turn hot and humid once again.
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