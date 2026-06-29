Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Kashmir records hottest day of the season as Srinagar sizzles at 35.3°C; rain likely to bring relief from July 1

Kashmir records hottest day of the season as Srinagar sizzles at 35.3°C; rain likely to bring relief from July 1

Kashmir recorded its hottest day of the season on Monday, with Srinagar touching 35.3°C, the highest June temperature in over two decades, as an intense heatwave gripped the Valley.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
Kashmir records hottest day of the season as Srinagar sizzles at 35.3°C; rain likely to bring relief from July 1
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Third LDF-era Devaswom Board president P.S. Prasanth named in Sabarimala gold scam
Sabrimala case8 min ago
2
cocktail 218 min ago
3
Pakistan22 min ago
4
Italy27 min ago
5
Neymar31 min ago