Kashmir records season’s coldest night on November 21, Srinagar temperature falls to minus 3.7°C

Kashmir Valley recorded season's coldest night on Saturday (November 21). The coldest night of this season was recorded in Srinagar where the temperature dipped to minus 3.7 degree Celsius, said MET official.

According to meteorological department, the minimum temperature was three degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

People at other places in Kashmir Valley also shivered due to the drop in temperature. Kashmir's famous ski resort Gulmarg remained the coldest place in Kashmir Valley as the temperature fell to minus 7.4 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination of the Valley, recorded minus 5.6°C, Qazigund minus 2.6°C, Kupwara minus 3.4°C, Kokernag minus 1.9°C, Konibal minus 5.0°C, Anantnag-3.0°C, Bandipora 0.0°C, Budgam minus 2.6°C, Shopian minus 5.4°C, Pulwama minus 3.1°C and Kulgam minus 2.1°C.

The meteorological department has predicted another wet spell in Kashmir Valley on November 24-25 and it is expected that weather will remain dry and night temperatures would fall futher till then.