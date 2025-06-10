Kashmir Reels Under Rare Heat Wave: Temperatures Soar 5°C Above Normal

Kashmir is experiencing an unusual heat wave this year. Temperatures are being recorded 5 degrees above normal, affecting glaciers, tourism, and the health sector.

Kashmir, traditionally known for its cool climate, has been experiencing an unusual heat wave this year, driven by global warming, urbanisation, and deforestation. On May 22, 2025, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, the highest May temperature in 57 years and the third-highest on record for the city. Based on recent data from the meteorology department, Kashmir is experiencing unusually high temperatures due to a heat wave.

Here’s a summary of the current temperature conditions in key locations across the Kashmir region:

Srinagar had a maximum temperature recorded on June 10, 2025, of 33.3 degrees Celsius, which is 5.3 degrees above normal.

Qazi Gund recorded a maximum of 33.6 degrees Celsius (6.8 degrees above normal).

Pahalgam recorded a maximum of 28.7 degrees Celsius (4.8 degrees above normal).

Kupwara recorded a maximum of 32.5 degrees Celsius (4.5 degrees above normal).

Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 23.0 degrees Celsius (4.3 degrees above normal).

The whole Kashmir region is under a strong heat wave, with clear skies contributing to high daytime temperatures. No immediate relief is expected for the next seven days, and temperatures could rise further, the MeT department informed.

The heat wave is affecting the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, with Jammu recording significantly higher temperatures (e.g., 44.3 degrees Celsius in Jammu city and 46.6 degrees Celsius in Samba). Historical data indicates Kashmir has experienced record-breaking heat this year, with Srinagar hitting 35.7 degrees Celsius in June, which is 6 degrees above normal than the previous year.

Experts said that, as per a recent report, mountainous regions like Kashmir are warming nearly twice as fast as the global average due to greenhouse gas emissions. It is because rapid urban growth in cities like Srinagar, Anantnag, and Baramulla has created urban heat islands, exacerbated by reduced green cover. Emissions from fossil fuels and biomass burning settle on snow, accelerating glacier melt and local warming.

They added that glaciers are shrinking very fast (over 15 percent loss), reducing snow cover, and increasing heat absorption. It impacts the health of humans as well. A 2025 report by the Directorate of Health Services noted increased heat-related illnesses (dehydration, sunstroke, cardiovascular issues) in May and July, with a 200 percent rise in heat stress calls and hospitalizations from 2020 to 2025. Vulnerable groups include the elderly, children, and outdoor workers.

Besides heat and water scarcity, they threaten crops like apples, which account for over 70 percent of India’s apple production. It could also affect Kashmir Tourism, as Kashmir’s impression of a cool summer is not seen now.

The Srinagar Heat Wave Action Plan 2024-2025, introduced by the District Disaster Management Authority, focuses on early warning systems and protecting vulnerable groups (children, the elderly, pregnant women).

Advisories recommend avoiding heat exposure, staying hydrated, and using ORS (oral rehydration solutions). Schools have adjusted timings to avoid peak heat hours. People are advised to avoid outdoor activity during peak hours.

Climate scientists warn that heatwaves in Kashmir will likely become more frequent, intense, and prolonged, potentially extending into monsoon months. The India Heat Summit 2025 highlighted that heatwaves could last up to a month and a half, driven by climate change. Without action to address emissions and local environmental degradation, Kashmir’s “paradise on Earth” status is increasingly at risk.