Kashmir’s ‘Dashar Mahakumbh Mela’ to return from July 15 after 85 Years

After a gap of more than eight decades, Kashmir is set to witness the revival of its historic ‘Dashar Mahakumbh Mela’, with the 10-day religious event scheduled to take place from July 15 to July 24, 2026, at Shadipora in the Ganderbal district.

Unlike the four major Kumbh Melas held in Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain, the Kashmiri Kumbh, locally known as the ‘Dashar Kumbh’, is rooted in a centuries-old regional tradition. Historically organised at a sacred river confluence, the fair was discontinued after 1941. Its revival marks a significant cultural and spiritual moment for the region.

The event will be held at the revered confluence of the Indus River and the Jhelum (Vitasta), a site long considered holy in Kashmiri tradition. Organisers expect participation from approximately 2 to 3 lakh devotees.

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The fair is being organised by Swami Kalikanand Saraswati and his monastery. Announcing the revival, he said the initiative aims to “convey the message that God is one” and to reconnect people with Kashmir’s ancient spiritual heritage.

A smaller, symbolic revival of the Kumbh was held in 2016 after a 75-year hiatus. That one-day event at the same location drew around 35,000 participants, including members of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

This year’s Kumbh will include ritual holy dips at the confluence, religious discourses, cultural programmes featuring Kashmiri folk and classical music, and community gatherings. The event is expected to reflect a peaceful and inclusive atmosphere, deeply rooted in local faith and celestial beliefs.

Local resident Abdul Samad expressed enthusiasm over the revival, recalling that elders often spoke of the fair. He noted that the site has long been used for immersion of ashes, including those of prominent figures such as members of the Gandhi family and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Unique Astronomical Significance

What distinguishes the Kashmiri Kumbh from other Kumbh Melas is its reliance on a rare and complex alignment of ten celestial conditions. These include specific lunar phases, planetary positions, zodiac placements, and yogas such as Vyatipata and Ananda Yoga. The alignment occurs only once in several decades, ranging from 10 to 85 years, making the event exceptionally rare.

Prayag Chinar and Sacred Geography

At the heart of the ritual site lies the ‘Prayag Chinar’, a centuries-old Chinar tree located on a small island at the confluence. Beneath it is a Shivling, and local belief holds that neither the tree nor the island submerges even during floods. The site is regarded as spiritually powerful and deeply symbolic.

The sanctity of the Shadipora Sangam finds mention in ancient texts such as the Nilamata Purana, which equates the Vitasta with the Yamuna and the Sindh with the Ganga, designating their confluence as ‘Prayag’. References in the Mahabharata also highlight the spiritual merit of ritual bathing in the Vitasta.

Symbol of Cultural Revival and Harmony

Beyond its religious significance, the Dashar Mahakumbh is seen as a symbol of Kashmir’s cultural revival and the enduring spirit of ‘Kashmiriyat’. The festival also reflects communal harmony, with local Muslim residents traditionally assisting pilgrims with transport and supplies.

Kashmiri Pandit scholar Ratan Kaul noted that while the upcoming event is significant, the “true” Kumbh on a larger scale is expected in 2030. He added that preparations for the 2026 gathering are underway with support from both the administration and the community.

The revival of the Dashar Mahakumbh Mela stands as a testament to the region’s deep-rooted traditions and the continuing connection of displaced communities with their ancestral homeland.

