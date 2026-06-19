/Kashmir school holiday: 60 schools to remain closed on June 20 ahead of NEET-2026 re-examination

In Jammu and Kashmir, 60 schools will remain closed tomorrow due to preparations for the NEET-UG re-examination. The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has decided to suspend classes in 60 schools across the Kashmir Valley on June 20 (Saturday) ahead of the NEET-2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21 (Sunday).
The Directorate issued an order in this regard on June 19, directing the closure of schools designated as NEET examination centres. The order states, "Classwork shall remain suspended in all schools designated as NEET examination centres to facilitate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination."
The schools where classwork will remain suspended include Govt Girls Model Higher Secondary School Anantnag, Govt Boys Model Higher Secondary School Bijbehara, Govt Boys Model Higher Secondary School Barakpora, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Bijbehara, Govt Higher Secondary School Dialgam, JNV Anantnag, Govt Higher Secondary School Wanpoh, SRJ Govt Higher Secondary School Khanabal, Govt Model Higher Secondary School Nanil, Govt Higher Secondary School Mattan, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Aishmuqam, Govt Higher Secondary School Sangus, Govt Model Higher Secondary School Kokernag, Govt Higher Secondary School Devalgam, Govt Model Higher Secondary School Dooru, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Verinag, Gani Khan Memorial Govt Higher Secondary School Checkiwangund Qazigund, Govt Higher Secondary School Sirgufwara, HSS Arwani Bijbehara, GHSS Sagam, and Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Dooru.
Other schools include Govt HSS Palhallan, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Sopore, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Baramulla, Govt HSS Pattan, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Budgam, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Ichgam, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Humhama, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Budgam, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Kupwara, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Handwara, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Handwara, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Kupwara, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Drugmulla, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Pulwama, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Pampore, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Pulwama, and Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Pampore.
In Srinagar district, the affected institutions include Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh, Govt Sri Pratap Higher Secondary School, Govt M.P.M.L. Higher Secondary School, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Nawakadal, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Nawakadal, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Khanyar, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Rainawari, Govt Boys Model Higher Secondary School Shalimar, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Sonwar, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Soura, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Soura, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Zadibal, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Zadibal, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Nishat, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Amirakadal, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Jawahar Nagar, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Rajbagh, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Srinagar, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Chanapora, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Hazratbal, and Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Rawalpora.
The DSEK has warned that any violation of the order will invite strict action under the law against the concerned institution. The order has been issued with the approval of the competent authority.
Following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has significantly strengthened its examination security measures. To ensure transparent and leak-free conduct of both national and state-level re-examinations, strict multi-layered security protocols are being implemented.
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