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Kashmir school holiday: 60 schools to remain closed on June 20 ahead of NEET-2026 re-examination

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has decided to suspend classes in 60 schools across the Kashmir Valley on June 20 (Saturday) ahead of the NEET-2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21 (Sunday).

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
Kashmir school holiday: 60 schools to remain closed on June 20 ahead of NEET-2026 re-examination
Image Credit: File/PTI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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