Kashmir Sees Season’s First Snowfall; IMD Warns Of More Snow, Issues Advisory

Kashmir's higher altitudes received the season's first snowfall, and a new western disturbance is forecast to bring moderate snowfall and rain from October 5 to October 7. This weather aligns with predictions of a harsher winter across India due to the La Niña phenomenon.

“The higher reaches of Kashmir saw the first snowfall of the season on Friday. Snowfall was reported in several locations, including the Afarwat peak in Gulmarg and Sinthan Top in Anantnag. Parts of the plains, such as Srinagar, received light rainfall. A new western disturbance is expected to impact Jammu and Kashmir between October 5 and October 7. The IMD predicts widespread light to moderate rain and snow during this period, with peak activity occurring between the night of October 5 and the morning of October 7,” the IMD Kashmir said.

They further stated, “Moderate to heavy snowfall is most likely in the higher reaches of key mountain passes and regions, including Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shopian, Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg, Zojila Pass, Razdan Pass, Gulmarg, and Sadhna Pass. Apart from snowfall, there is a prediction of a drastic drop in temperatures. The IMD expects an 8–10 degree fall in temperatures.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Travel Advisory To Travel In Kashmir

The IMD has issued an advisory for travelers, trekkers, and transporters to plan their movements carefully, as the weather could cause disruptions due to landslides, mudslides, and slippery roads.

The expected snowfall is an early signal of a potentially severe winter, influenced by the La Niña climate pattern.

The IMD and other global climate models suggest a high probability that La Niña conditions will emerge in the post-monsoon months of 2025. Under La Niña, Kashmir is likely to experience much colder winters. Experts predict that the current La Niña could cause severe cold waves across the northern and central plains, with longer and more intense cold spells between November 2025 and February 2026.