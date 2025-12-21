Kashmir's higher reached received its first snowfall of the season heralding the first day of the 40 days of harsh winter cold, locally known as ‘Chillai Kalan’. In addition, due to the night-long cloud cover, night temperatures rose throughout the Valley.

The ski resort of Gulmarg and the Sonamarg hill station also received the season’s first snowfall today.

Meanwhile, rain lashed the plains of the Valley, and a nearly three-month-long dry spell was broken on Sunday as rain and snow washed down all the suspended particulate matter (SPM) from the air.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

All the perennial water reservoirs of Jammu and Kashmir situated in higher reaches are replenished by heavy snowfall during the Chillai Kalan, and these reservoirs sustain all the rivers, streams, springs, and lakes of J&K during the hot summer months.

IANS reported that people worried about Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations going to be a muted affair in the absence of snow are now hopeful of tourists arriving in large numbers to welcome the new year in the bountiful snow in Gulmarg and other hill stations.

Also Read: Delhi Shivers As Temperature Drops, AQI Remains 'Severe'; IndiGo Issues Advisory - Check

Jammu and Kashmir Winter Temperature

For the first time this winter season, Srinagar recorded 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, while Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded minus 1.5 degrees and 2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Jammu city had 11.5 degrees Celsius, Katra town 11.6, Batote 7.6, Banihal 6, and Bhaderwah 5.8 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Traffic In Jammu and Kashmir

Due to snowfall in the Zojila Pass area, authorities have suspended traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

Traffic across the Sadna top in Kupwara district, the Razdan Pass in Bandipora district, and the Sinthan Pass in Anantnag district has also been suspended.

(with IANS inputs)