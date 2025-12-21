Advertisement
NewsIndiaKashmir Sees Seasons First Snowfall: Higher Reaches Covered In White
JAMMU KASHMIR SNOWFALL

Kashmir Sees Season's First Snowfall: Higher Reaches Covered In White

The ski resort of Gulmarg and the Sonamarg hill station also received the season’s first snowfall today. For the first time this winter season, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded minus 1.5 degrees and 2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 11:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kashmir Sees Season's First Snowfall: Higher Reaches Covered In WhiteCredit: File Photo/IANS

Kashmir's higher reached received its first snowfall of the season heralding the first day of the 40 days of harsh winter cold, locally known as ‘Chillai Kalan’. In addition, due to the night-long cloud cover, night temperatures rose throughout the Valley.

The ski resort of Gulmarg and the Sonamarg hill station also received the season’s first snowfall today.

Meanwhile, rain lashed the plains of the Valley, and a nearly three-month-long dry spell was broken on Sunday as rain and snow washed down all the suspended particulate matter (SPM) from the air.

All the perennial water reservoirs of Jammu and Kashmir situated in higher reaches are replenished by heavy snowfall during the Chillai Kalan, and these reservoirs sustain all the rivers, streams, springs, and lakes of J&K during the hot summer months.

IANS reported that people worried about Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations going to be a muted affair in the absence of snow are now hopeful of tourists arriving in large numbers to welcome the new year in the bountiful snow in Gulmarg and other hill stations.

Jammu and Kashmir Winter Temperature 

For the first time this winter season, Srinagar recorded 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, while Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded minus 1.5 degrees and 2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Jammu city had 11.5 degrees Celsius, Katra town 11.6, Batote 7.6, Banihal 6, and Bhaderwah 5.8 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Traffic In Jammu and Kashmir 

Due to snowfall in the Zojila Pass area, authorities have suspended traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway. 

Traffic across the Sadna top in Kupwara district, the Razdan Pass in Bandipora district, and the Sinthan Pass in Anantnag district has also been suspended.

(with IANS inputs) 

