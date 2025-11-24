Kashmir Shivers As Region Records Coldest Night Of The Season

A sudden drop in night temperatures has made valley people shiver before the onset of the harshest phase of winter across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Kashmir to Ladakh, almost all stations recorded sub-zero temperatures.

Zojila remained the coldest with -16 temperatures recorded during the night, while Pulwama and Shopian had the lowest temperatures in the Kashmir Valley, both dipping to minus 5.1 and minus 5 degrees, and the tourist place of South Kashmir, Anantnag’s Pahalgam, recorded the temperature at minus 4. Pampore was at minus 4.5, and North Kashmir's Baramulla district was at minus -4.

The surprising reminder is the temperature of the iconic ski resort of Gulmarg, which remained warmer in all Kashmir valley at minus 1.9. This indicates climate change and global warming effects, and is a concern too.

Srinagar city recorded minus 3.2, the coldest night of the season, which is over three degrees below normal for this time of the year, while Srinagar Airport was slightly colder at minus 3.6 degrees.

The Ladakh valley also had a chilling night; the mercury remained below zero everywhere. Drass recording minus 10.3 degrees, followed by Nyoma at minus 11.8. Leh city recorded the minimum at minus 8.2, while Kargil was marginally colder at minus 8.6 degrees.

The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather over the next few days. They have predicted snow in the valley from 2nd December from the hills to the plains.

The severe cold has led to widespread frost and slippery road conditions, prompting advisories for motorists to minimize unnecessary travel, particularly during early mornings and late evenings.

The Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather with the persistence of sub-zero night temperatures in the coming days. A slight rise in temperatures is possible around December 2 and 3 due to snowfall predictions, but no major relief from the cold wave is anticipated. This year, these conditions are seen before the 40-day harshest winter period, known as 'Chillai Kalan', which begins on December 21.