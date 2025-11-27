Kashmir Shivers: Sub-Zero Temperatures Sweep Valley, Zojila Plunges To 16°C

A severe cold wave has intensified across Kashmir with temperatures dropping several degrees below freezing point due to a prolonged dry spell and clear night skies. The cold wave has disrupted daily life, with the government announcing early winter vacations for schools and health authorities issuing precautions.

A fresh spell of intense cold tightened its grip over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday night, with almost all places in the Valley and Ladakh recording sharp overnight temperature drops.

As per the details available in Kashmir, all stations remained below the freezing point. Srinagar settled at -4.4°C, while Shopian recorded one of the lowest temperatures at -6.5°C. Pulwama and Baramulla followed closely at -5.8°C, Pampore at -5.5°C, and Anantnag at -5.7°C. Srinagar Airport registered -5.2°C, and Pahalgam touched -5.0°C.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Other stations included Budgam (-4.6°C), Bandipora (-4.5°C), Awantipora (-4.0°C), Sonamarg (-4.0°C), Ganderbal (-3.3°C), Qazigund (-4.0°C), and Kokernag (-1.6°C).

Gulmarg remained slightly higher at -1.0°C, while Kulgam recorded -2.4°C.

Zethan Rafiabad dipped to -5.2°C.

In Ladakh, winter conditions persisted with Leh at -8.6°C, Kargil at -9.5°C, and Nubra at -7.7°C.

The coldest location remained Zojila Pass, freezing at an extreme -16.0°C.

In the Jammu region, temperatures remained above freezing in the plains, with Jammu at 8.7°C, Katra at 8.5°C, Kathua at 8.2°C, and Jammu Airport at 10.1°C.

Upper reaches remained colder: Banihal (-1.5°C), Bhaderwah (0.4°C), Batote (4.0°C), Ramban (4.1°C), Rajouri (2.0°C), Kishtwar (3.4°C), Reasi (6.9°C), Samba (6.9°C), and Udhampur (4.6°C).

The persistent dry weather, without significant snowfall and rainfall to insulate the ground, has led to rapid heat loss and intensified the chill.

There are reports of icicles forming on trees, and a thick layer of ice settling over several roads and partially freezing water bodies in the upper reaches of Kashmir and Ladakh.

IMD has forecast that the dry and cold conditions are likely to continue for the next one week, with no major relief expected in the immediate future. Generally cloudy weather is possible around

December 2-3, and another spell of rain and snow is likely from December 6 to December 10, which could offer some relief from the dry spell.

Valley is yet to reach the harshest period of cold weather known as 'Chillai-Kalan', the harshest 40-day winter period, which began on December 21 and ends on January 31.