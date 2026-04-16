Kashmir SIA finds no link of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Delhi Red Fort blast case

Red Fort Blast Case: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, has indicated that there is no link between the notorious anti-India terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and the Red Fort blast case. In a chargesheet filed in the “Doctors Terror Module” case, the SIA said the group was operating independently and showed an inclination towards reviving the Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) in Kashmir.

Giving what is effectively a clean chit to JeM in the Red Fort blast case, the agency stated that the group’s name was deliberately used to create fear and exploit its notoriety.

The chargesheet, filed in connection with an FIR registered at Police Station Nowgam in Srinagar, names ten accused linked to the covert module, which is also associated with the Delhi Red Fort blast. However, investigators have found no evidence connecting Jaish-e-Mohammad to either the module or the blast.

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According to an SIA handout, the case dates back to October 19, 2025, when threatening posters were pasted in the Nowgam area in the name of JeM. The posters were intended to spread panic, disturb public order, and challenge India’s sovereignty.

A detailed investigation revealed that the poster campaign was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at reviving the banned outfit AGuH. The accused had formed a clandestine network engaged in radicalisation, recruitment, and preparations for carrying out terrorist attacks.

Investigators found that the accused deliberately used JeM’s name to mislead security agencies while covertly working towards rebuilding AGuH. This tactic was aimed at creating psychological impact and masking their actual objectives.

Significantly, the module included highly educated individuals, including medical professionals, who allegedly misused their positions and institutional access for unlawful activities. The accused were also found to be spreading extremist propaganda through digital platforms.

The probe further revealed that the group had procured materials and conducted experiments related to explosive fabrication, including at residential premises and facilities linked to Al-Falah Medical College/University.

Investigators said the group had identified Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), a highly volatile explosive used in several global terror incidents, as a preferred material due to the ease of sourcing its components. The scale of material accumulation has raised serious concerns among security agencies about the potential impact had the plot not been foiled.

The SIA said it has dismantled the entire network and gathered substantial evidence, including recoveries, digital forensics, scientific analysis, and witness testimonies, establishing the involvement of the accused.

Those named in the chargesheet include Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf Bhat, Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid, Irfan Ahmad Wagay alias Owais, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlashi, Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganaie alias Musaib, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather alias Javaid, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Tufail Ahmad Bhat, and Dr Umar Un Nabi(killed in the Red Fort suicide attack).

The chargesheet has been filed before a competent court.

The SIA reiterated its commitment to dismantling terror networks and preventing the misuse of professional institutions and digital platforms. Officials said further investigation in the case is ongoing.