/J&K snowfall: Gulmarg, Sonamarg turn white; IMD warns of rain, wind

Fresh snowfall on Wednesday covered the higher reaches of Kashmir, including parts of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam, while overnight rain brought cooler conditions to the plains of the Valley. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain and snow till Thursday, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely at isolated places. The weather is expected to improve from Friday, though brief showers cannot be ruled out.
Light to moderate snowfall was reported overnight across several high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir as a western disturbance affected the region. Snowfall was reported in Pahalgam in Anantnag district, while intermittent spells continued around Gulmarg and Sonamarg.
Higher areas around Apharwat, the Zojila axis, Razdan Pass and Tulail in Gurez were also affected.
Earlier reports had also indicated snowfall at Sadhna Top, Sinthan Top and higher reaches near Harmukh Peak in Ganderbal district. However, snowfall in the surrounding mountains does not necessarily mean that the main tourist towns, hotels or approach roads are covered in snow. Conditions can vary considerably with altitude and location.
Meanwhile, overnight rain brought cooler conditions to the Valley's plains, including Srinagar. Some areas saw brighter skies on Wednesday morning. The change has interrupted the relatively mild autumn weather, although the latest spell does not mark the onset of Kashmir's winter season.
The rain and snowfall have affected daytime temperatures across the region. Pahalgam recorded a maximum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was 5.4 degrees below normal. Gulmarg’s maximum temperature stood at 11.8 degrees Celsius.
Gulmarg received 8 mm of rainfall, while Kupwara recorded 6 mm. Cloud cover and rain have kept daytime temperatures lower, while snowfall at higher elevations has brought colder conditions to the mountains.
However, the temperature drop does not, by itself, indicate a cold wave. The immediate weather concerns are continued precipitation, thunderstorms, gusty winds and the possibility of isolated hailstorms.
The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has forecast generally cloudy conditions on October 14 and 15, with light to moderate rain in many areas and light snowfall at higher elevations. Thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are also possible, particularly during the late afternoon and overnight hours.
Conditions are expected to begin improving on October 16, although brief spells of light rain at isolated places cannot be ruled out.
Travellers planning trips to higher elevations should therefore check the latest weather bulletins before setting out.
The continuing spell of rain and snow calls for caution among tourists travelling to Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Gurez and nearby mountain passes. Wet or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and falling temperatures can make driving conditions difficult, particularly along high-altitude routes such as Zojila and Razdan Pass.
Farmers have also been advised to protect harvested apples, paddy and other crops from rain by storing them in safe, covered locations.
Despite the snowfall, there have been no widespread transport shutdowns or general closures of tourist destinations. However, local road conditions can change quickly during periods of rain and snow. Visitors are advised to check official advisories before travelling to affected areas.
The weather in Kashmir comes as the northern plains are also expected to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds. However, snowfall in the western Himalayas does not automatically mean that Delhi-NCR will experience a cold wave.
The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms across Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab on October 14.
For now, the forecast points to unsettled weather across parts of northern India rather than an immediate, widespread onset of winter.
The possibility of a harsher winter in Kashmir has also drawn attention to the influence of Pacific Ocean temperatures on global weather patterns. However, claims that La Nina will make the coming winter unusually severe need to be treated with caution.
El Nino can influence seasonal temperature and rainfall patterns, but it cannot, on its own, reliably predict the severity of a particular snowfall spell or the overall harshness of winter in Kashmir. The current October spell is associated with a western disturbance, a weather system that brings precipitation to the western Himalayas.
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