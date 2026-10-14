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  • /J&K snowfall: Gulmarg, Sonamarg turn white; IMD warns of rain, wind

J&K snowfall: Gulmarg, Sonamarg turn white; IMD warns of rain, wind

Fresh snowfall has covered Kashmir's higher reaches, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam, while rainfall has lowered temperatures across the Valley. Check the IMD forecast for October 15-16, temperatures and tourist advisories.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 08:09 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
J&K snowfall: Gulmarg, Sonamarg turn white; IMD warns of rain, wind
Image Credit: Zee News. Fresh snowfall in Kashmir valley.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K snowfall: Gulmarg, Sonamarg turn white; IMD warns of rain, wind
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