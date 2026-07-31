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Kashmir attack: Terrorists target non-local workers in Kulgam; 1 dead, area cordoned off

Terrorists shot two non-local workers in Kellam, Kulgam district. One worker succumbed to injuries while another is undergoing treatment at GMC Anantnag.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 09:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 09:23 PM IST
Kashmir attack: Terrorists target non-local workers in Kulgam; 1 dead, area cordoned off
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Kashmir attack: Terrorists target non-local workers in Kulgam; 1 dead, area cordoned off
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