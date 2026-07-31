/Kashmir attack: Terrorists target non-local workers in Kulgam; 1 dead, area cordoned off

In a targeted strike, terrorists opened fire on two non-local workers in the Kellam area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday. Official sources confirmed that one of the injured workers succumbed to his bullet wounds shortly after the attack, while the second worker remains hospitalized in critical condition.
The incident triggered an immediate security response, with joint forces establishing a multi-layered cordon around the site to track down the assailants.
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