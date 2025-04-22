Kashmir Terror Attack: PM Modi Issues Warning For Terrorists; Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Omar Abdullah Condemn Act

Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Several tourists were feared killed and at least 20 have been injured after terrorists opened fire at them in Kashmir's Pahalgam town, marking the first attack of 2025 on tourists. According to reports, the death toll could be more than 20 but the official figures are yet to be ascertained. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that details will be conveyed officially. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have joined the nation in condoling the act.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," said PM Modi.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Abdullah said, "The death toll is still being ascertained so I don’t want to get in to those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years."

Union Home Minister said that he briefed PM Modi about the incident. "Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences," said Shah.

He further added, "Briefed PM Narendra Modi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies."

Security forces are carrying out combing operations in nearby forests and deployment of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police is being beefed up in the area.