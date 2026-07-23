/Kashmir terror crackdown: houses of two LeT terrorists demolished after Anantnag attack | DNA Explained

The other terrorist, Adil Thokar, a resident of Guri village in Bijbehara, has been linked to the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. According to security agencies, he acted as the main guide and local handler in the attack. Thokar reportedly began his radicalisation in 2018 and was later seen at the funerals of terrorists. Under the pretext of appearing for an examination, he travelled to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border using valid travel documents, where he received terrorist training at a Lashkar-e-Taiba camp. He later infiltrated back into Kashmir across the Line of Control in 2024 and is believed to be active in South Kashmir as well as Doda-Kishtwar in Jammu.