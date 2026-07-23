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Kashmir terror crackdown: houses of two LeT terrorists demolished after Anantnag attack | DNA Explained

Security forces have intensified their crackdown on Kashmir’s terror network after the Anantnag attack, demolishing the houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists and detaining thousands of suspected overground workers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 11:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
Kashmir terror crackdown: houses of two LeT terrorists demolished after Anantnag attack | DNA Explained

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