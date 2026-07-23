/Kashmir terror crackdown: houses of two LeT terrorists demolished after Anantnag attack | DNA Explained

Security forces have intensified their crackdown against terrorists and their overground networks in Kashmir following the killing of Jammu and Kashmir Police Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi in a terror attack in Anantnag. Authorities demolished the houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, Adil Thokar and Haroon Rashid Ganai, in Anantnag district as part of the intensified action against the terror ecosystem.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the crackdown against terrorists and their sympathisers in Kashmir, examining the backgrounds of the two terrorists whose houses were demolished, the growing action against overground workers and the impact of such measures on the terror network.
Haroon Rashid Ganai, a resident of Hassanpora, joined Lashkar-e-Taiba in 2018 and initially worked as an overground worker before becoming an active terrorist in 2021. He is currently believed to be involved in terrorist activities in South Kashmir and is also accused of radicalising local youth. Anantnag Police had demolished illegal construction at his house in March 2025, while authorities again demolished the property on July 23, 2026, following the recent attack.
The other terrorist, Adil Thokar, a resident of Guri village in Bijbehara, has been linked to the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. According to security agencies, he acted as the main guide and local handler in the attack. Thokar reportedly began his radicalisation in 2018 and was later seen at the funerals of terrorists. Under the pretext of appearing for an examination, he travelled to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border using valid travel documents, where he received terrorist training at a Lashkar-e-Taiba camp. He later infiltrated back into Kashmir across the Line of Control in 2024 and is believed to be active in South Kashmir as well as Doda-Kishtwar in Jammu.
Thokar’s house had earlier been demolished on the night of April 25, 2025, after his name emerged in connection with the Pahalgam attack. His family subsequently shifted to another house, which was also demolished following a blast.
The crackdown has also extended to suspected overground workers who allegedly assist terrorists. According to the script, around 2,800 such workers have been detained as security agencies attempt to trace those involved in the Anantnag attack. The operation is aimed at sending a clear message that sheltering or maintaining links with active terrorists could have consequences for family property.
The action has drawn criticism from political leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Abdullah has questioned whether arrests and demolitions would help restore peace, while Mehbooba Mufti described the detention of more than 1,000 people and the demolition of the homes of families linked to two alleged militants as collective punishment with no place in a democracy.
The crackdown comes as security forces continue searching for those responsible for the killing of Ashiq Hussain Qureshi in Anantnag. The recent demolitions have also revived debate over the use of property action against terrorists and their associates.
In the 1990s, security forces generally destroyed houses when terrorists used them as hideouts or launched attacks from them during encounters. Between 2000 and 2018, blowing up houses occupied by hiding terrorists with explosives was also a common tactic. However, the purpose of such action was primarily to flush out terrorists from structures they were using for shelter or attacks.
After 2019, security forces began taking more direct action against properties linked to terrorists. Following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, the houses of around 10 terrorists were reportedly demolished within 48 hours using IED blasts or bulldozers.
Security agencies believe that targeting the properties of terrorists raises the cost of joining militancy and could discourage potential recruitment. They also argue that the threat of property-related action may encourage families to prevent their members from joining terrorist networks, making it more difficult to radicalise or mislead young people.
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