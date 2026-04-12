Kashmir to Rajasthan: Land India returned to Pakistan even after winning the war – The uncomfortable decisions of past explained

New Delhi: In December 1971, India achieved one of its biggest military victories. Pakistani forces surrendered in Dhaka, and Bangladesh (which was earlier East Pakistan) was born. In one of the largest military surrenders since the World War II, around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers laid down their arms.

At the same time, Indian forces also captured thousands of square kilometres of Pakistani territory on the western front, including areas in Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu sectors. Estimates suggest India held around 15,000 square kilometres of Pakistani land after the war.

But within a year, New Delhi returned most of that land to Pakistan. The decision continues to be debated even today.

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1971: India’s biggest military victory

The 1971 war lasted only 13 days but changed the map of South Asia forever. New Delhi launched a coordinated land, air and naval strikes after Pakistan carried out air attacks on Indian bases on December 3, 1971. Indian forces soon got the upper hand. Within days, Indian troops surrounded Pakistani forces in East Pakistan. On December 16, Pakistani troops surrendered in Dhaka. It led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Along with the eastern front, India also advanced into Pakistan’s western sectors. Indian forces captured territory across Punjab, Sindh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to available estimates, India captured around 5,795 square miles (about 15,000 square kilometres) of Pakistani territory in the western sector, while Pakistan captured far smaller areas. Most of this land was later returned.

India also held 93,000 Pakistani prisoners of war, including soldiers, officers and support personnel, and was in a position of clear advantage. But New Delhi chose diplomacy.

The Shimla agreement: Why India returned land

In July 1972, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistani President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto signed the Shimla Agreement, which was aimed at restoring peace after the war. Under its terms, India agreed to return most of the captured territory and release Pakistani prisoners of war.

In return, both countries agreed to resolve disputes bilaterally and respect the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir. This clause became important later. India repeatedly used the agreement to reject third-party mediation on Kashmir, including attempts by international powers and the United Nations.

The agreement also helped stabilise the region after the war and reduced the chances of immediate war.

What India gained from returning territory

India’s decision brought diplomatic advantages.

First, the Shimla Agreement established bilateral talks as the only way to resolve India-Pakistan disputes. This helped India avoid international pressure and outside intervention, particularly on Kashmir.

Second, the release of Pakistani prisoners helped ease tensions and reduced the risk of prolonged hostility.

Third, India strengthened its image across the world. After decisively winning the war, returning land helped project the country as a responsible regional power.

Fourth, Bangladesh’s independence itself was India’s biggest strategic gain. Pakistan was split into two countries, and the possibility of a two-front Pakistan was eliminated.

What India lost

Critics argue India gave away leverage. The country had both territory and prisoners. Many analysts believe New Delhi could have negotiated stronger concessions, including movement on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The return of captured land meant India lost tactical positions that had been gained after heavy fighting.

Some observers also argue that Pakistan later resumed hostile actions, including proxy wars and border tensions, despite the goodwill gesture.

Not the first time: 1965 war

This was not the first time India returned captured territory.

During the 1965 India Pakistan War, India advanced into Pakistan’s Lahore and Sialkot sectors after Pakistani infiltration into Kashmir. Indian forces captured several strategic areas, including positions near Lahore.

However, the war ended after the Tashkent Declaration signed by then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and President Ayub Khan.

The agreement required both countries to withdraw to pre-war positions. India returned the captured territory as part of the deal. Despite gaining ground militarily, the country chose diplomatic settlement.

1947-48 war: First example

After partition, Pakistan-backed tribal fighters entered Kashmir in 1947, triggering the first India-Pakistan war. Indian forces pushed back Pakistani troops and regained large areas.

However, the war ended with a United Nations-brokered ceasefire in 1949. Pakistan retained parts of Kashmir that later became Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

This became another instance where India halted military gains for diplomatic settlement.

1999 Kargil war: A different case

During the Kargil war, Pakistani forces occupied Indian positions in Kargil. India launched operations and recaptured the peaks, including Tiger Hill and Tololing. The military confrontation ended after Pakistani withdrawal.

Unlike earlier wars, India prioritised restoring the status quo rather than advancing into Pakistan.

A pattern in India’s strategy

Across wars in 1947-48, 1965, 1971 and 1999, India followed a consistent pattern. It fought to repel aggression, gained territory during the military actions and later returned the land through agreements aimed at long-term stability.

In 1971, India had its strongest bargaining position. It held land, prisoners and military advantage. But the government chose to convert battlefield victory into diplomatic leverage.

The Shimla Agreement continues to influence India-Pakistan relations even today. India’s decision to return the captured territory is still debated, with some viewing it as a missed opportunity while others see it as a strategic move that strengthened India’s global position and reduced the risk of immediate war.

More than five decades later, the 1971 decision continues to be discussed as one of the most important moments in India’s strategic history.