/Kashmir tourism industry announces up to 65% siscount for Amarnath pilgrims as revival measure post Pahalgam attack

“As Kashmiris and tourism operators, we warmly welcome all devotees coming for the Amarnath Yatra. Just as Muslims undertake the Haj pilgrimage, Hindus undertake the Amarnath Yatra, and we respect that deeply. Following discussions with the Lieutenant Governor, we decided to offer substantial discounts and special facilities for pilgrims. We are hopeful that the discounts will encourage more people to visit Kashmir this year,” he said.