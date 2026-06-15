/Kashmir tourism industry announces up to 65% siscount for Amarnath pilgrims as revival measure post Pahalgam attack

In a major initiative aimed at rebuilding visitor confidence and reviving Kashmir’s tourism sector after the devastating impact of the Pahalgam terror attack, tourism stakeholders across the Valley have announced discounts of up to 65 per cent for devotees undertaking the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra.
The pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 3, and tourism bodies hope the move will encourage a larger number of pilgrims to visit Kashmir while also helping restore the region’s image as a safe travel destination.
Leading tourism associations, including the Jammu & Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association, the J&K Hoteliers Club, the Houseboat Owners Association, tour operators, transporters, and taxi operators, have jointly announced discounts ranging from 50 to 65 per cent on accommodation, travel packages, taxi services and other tourism-related offerings throughout the duration of the pilgrimage.
Tourism traders said the initiative is intended not only to attract more pilgrims but also to give visitors an opportunity to witness the ground situation in Kashmir firsthand and help dispel fears created by last year’s terror attack in Pahalgam.
Tariq Ganie, President of the Chamber of Commerce, said the tourism industry was committed to welcoming pilgrims with the best possible facilities.
“As Kashmiris and tourism operators, we warmly welcome all devotees coming for the Amarnath Yatra. Just as Muslims undertake the Haj pilgrimage, Hindus undertake the Amarnath Yatra, and we respect that deeply. Following discussions with the Lieutenant Governor, we decided to offer substantial discounts and special facilities for pilgrims. We are hopeful that the discounts will encourage more people to visit Kashmir this year,” he said.
Ganie added that the people of Kashmir have historically played an active role in facilitating the pilgrimage and continue to look forward to serving devotees.
The announcement comes as Kashmir’s tourism industry continues to recover from the severe losses suffered after the Pahalgam terror attack. Industry representatives said the sector was witnessing record tourism numbers in April 2025 before the attack triggered widespread cancellations.
According to tourism stakeholders, bookings that were once at full capacity dropped to almost zero within days of the incident, forcing businesses to issue refunds and absorb significant financial losses.
Since then, tourism operators and government agencies have been working to restore confidence among visitors, with security concerns remaining one of the biggest challenges.
Manzoor Pakhtoon, President of the Kashmir Houseboat Association, expressed optimism about this year’s pilgrimage and said houseboat owners would also offer special concessions to devotees.
“We congratulate all pilgrims who have registered for this year’s Yatra and hope it will be peaceful and successful. We have asked all stakeholders to improve facilities, and houseboat owners are also planning significant discounts for pilgrims. We are confident that more devotees will visit this year,” he said.
Industry leaders described the discount programme as an investment in restoring Kashmir’s reputation for hospitality and rebuilding trust among travellers. They believe the economic sacrifice made through reduced prices will help bring back tourists in the long run and strengthen the tourism sector’s recovery.
Political leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, have also appealed to the people of Kashmir to extend a warm welcome to pilgrims and help project a positive image of the region.
Officials and tourism stakeholders are hopeful that a successful Amarnath Yatra will not only boost local businesses but also serve as a turning point in restoring public confidence in Kashmir as a tourist destination.
The Shri Amarnath Yatra remains one of India’s most significant religious pilgrimages and has long been closely linked with Kashmir’s economy, providing employment and livelihood opportunities to thousands of people associated with tourism and related sectors across the Valley.
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