Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Kashmir tourism industry announces up to 65% siscount for Amarnath pilgrims as revival measure post Pahalgam attack

Kashmir tourism industry announces up to 65% siscount for Amarnath pilgrims as revival measure post Pahalgam attack

To revive the J&K tourism sector Kashmir tourism announced discouts for Amarnath pilgrims post Pahalgam attack. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
Kashmir tourism industry announces up to 65% siscount for Amarnath pilgrims as revival measure post Pahalgam attack

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
PM Modi conferred with highest civilian honor of Slovakia
'PM Modi9 min ago
2
US President Donald Trump35 min ago
3
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi39 min ago
4
hair growth1 hr ago
5
US-Iran deal1 hr ago