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Kashmir traders lose sleep as Nazool land eviction notices threaten livelihoods of hundreds

One of the key properties under the scanner is the Mohi-ud-Din Trust building on Residency Road near Polo View, which houses more than 40 commercial establishments. The move has unsettled business owners whose shops and offices stand on land classified as Nazool or state property.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 09:33 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 09:33 AM IST
Kashmir traders lose sleep as Nazool land eviction notices threaten livelihoods of hundreds

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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