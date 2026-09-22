/Kashmir traders lose sleep as Nazool land eviction notices threaten livelihoods of hundreds

The Jammu and Kashmir government’s recent eviction notices against establishments operating on Nazool land have sparked widespread anxiety among sections of Srinagar’s business community. Several commercial properties now face action for allegedly failing to renew leases or pay rent, leaving traders and their employees worried about their future.
One of the key properties under the scanner is the Mohi-ud-Din Trust building on Residency Road near Polo View, which houses more than 40 commercial establishments. The move has unsettled business owners whose shops and offices stand on land classified as Nazool or state property.
Officials issued a notice under Section 4 of the Act to the Mohi-ud-Din Trust on August 5, 2026, directing it to produce documentary evidence of its right to occupy the premises.
The issue has also triggered a political response, with opposition parties questioning the government’s approach and the ruling party assuring that the matter could be reconsidered.
BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma alleged that the government itself was involved in encroachments and vowed to resist steps that hurt small businesses.
Sunil Sharma, LoP (BJP), said, “In some places, this government wants to take away the rights of poor people who earn their livelihood by running small business establishments. The Bharatiya Janata Party will protest this.”
The PDP also criticised the administration, claiming it had abandoned its electoral commitments on land security. Wahid Parra recalled that his party had introduced a Land Bill in the previous Assembly session aimed at protecting people living on state land, but it was not accepted.
PDP MLA Wahid Parra said, “Unfortunately, this government is going back on every promise on which it contested the elections and came to power, we had also bought land bill in last assembly session, but it was not accepted by house.”
The National Conference questioned the fairness of the action, noting that many occupants had lived and worked on these properties for decades. The party expressed hope that the government would reconsider the decision.
National Conference MLA and Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, “It’s not justified. These people have spent their entire lives on those properties. The government is looking into the matter, and we’re hopeful that a solution will be found.”
Official records show that around 58,000 Kanals of land, more than 7,000 acres, across Jammu and Kashmir fall under the Nazool category.
Of this, roughly 8,000 Kanals, or about 1,000 acres, are in Srinagar, while nearly 50,000 Kanals, or over 6,000 acres, lie in Jammu.
Major commercial hubs of Srinagar, including Lal Chowk, Residency Road and Rajbagh, include properties on Nazool land.
An eviction order issued by the Estates Officer under the Jammu & Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1988, relating to Nazool/state land under Khasra Nos. 174-A and 174/1 in Estate Kothibagh, Srinagar, has left traders and their thousands of employees facing sleepless nights.
The notices have therefore emerged as a major concern for traders operating from these properties, with their businesses and livelihoods now dependent on the outcome of the government’s review of the matter.
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