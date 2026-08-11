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Changing Kashmir: Youth and women lead vibrant Tricolor rallies across Srinagar and Hazratbal

A visible transformation is sweeping across the Kashmir Valley as youth, women, and local residents flood the streets of Srinagar and Hazratbal carrying the Indian Tricolor ahead of August 15.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 05:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
Changing Kashmir: Youth and women lead vibrant Tricolor rallies across Srinagar and Hazratbal
Image Credit: Changing Kashmir: Youth and women lead vibrant Tricolor rallies across Srinagar and Hazratbal.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Changing Kashmir: Youth and women lead vibrant Tricolor rallies across Srinagar and Hazratbal
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