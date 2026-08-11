/Changing Kashmir: Youth and women lead vibrant Tricolor rallies across Srinagar and Hazratbal

Kashmir is undergoing a remarkable transformation that is visible from the bustling lanes of Srinagar’s downtown to the once-troubled orchards of Shopian. Where stones and guns once dominated the hands of young men, the Indian tricolor now flies high. Across north, south, and central Kashmir, tricolor rallies have become a new normal — some on motorcycles roaring through the streets, others on foot filling the roads with tricolor. People of every age and background are joining in, including the elderly, students, children, government employees, political workers, and ordinary citizens.
Sheikh Salman, a BJP youth leader, said, "The youth always wanted to bring the tricolor forward, but the rule of law has prevailed. The youth always had respect and honor for the tricolor in their hearts, for their country, and for their nation. Our youth have always been a nationalist and patriotic youth, but due to some radicals and extremists, and because the rule of law could not prevail here, the youth was skeptical, in a dilemma, or in a confused state. Now that youth have come out openly and is expressive. That youth is living in a better ecosystem, so I think this is the result of the actions taken by our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji, or our Home Minister, Amit Shah Ji, through their decision-making and policies. You can see the results today as youth, students, entrepreneurs, and artists are out on the streets with the tricolor in their hands with great enthusiasm and zeal. Everywhere we look, it is just the tricolor. When we talk about the tricolor, we talk about India, and Kashmir is no different from India. Hazratbal is no different from India, nor is it different from Kashmir. Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, this constituency, this ward, this mohalla, this street, is an inseparable part of India. And for India, the glory of the tricolor is paramount for all of us, for the entire country. Our integrity lies in the tricolor, and our honor and sovereignty lie in the tricolor.”
Women, too, are stepping forward with visible pride, carrying the national flag, and openly expressing their love for the country.
Shanaz Ganai, BJP woman leader, said, “See, today you are looking at a beautiful picture in front of you. We are inside the Srinagar district of Kashmir, which is called the crown of the country, and inside Hazratbal, which is a very sacred place, a tricolor rally is being organized. This is being done from the side of the Bharatiya Janata Party, but the most beautiful thing is that apart from the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, today you will see hundreds of common people present in this tricolor rally, whether it is the youth here, the sister here, the mother here, or any elder here. They are becoming a part of this tricolor rally with full enthusiasm. So, I think this is a beautiful picture of a changing Kashmir, which not only our country but also foreign countries and foreign powers are watching today.
The biggest change is that today you see us sisters standing here. We are standing here in the Chowk of Hazratbal without any security; the public is taking part in it and taking part with a lot of happiness, joy, and enthusiasm. And the most beautiful thing is that today, regardless of color, religion, creed, or region, everyone you see is carrying and waving the tricolor. And now Independence Day is near, August 15th, so today we remember those martyrs who sacrificed their lives and made sacrifices to free the country. Today we are also paying tribute to them, and I want to tell you that "Saare Jahan se Achcha, Hindustan Hamara."
The shift is remarkable. A decade ago, many ordinary Kashmiris hesitated to hold the tricolor or sing the national anthem in public, wary of the atmosphere that prevailed then. Today, the same people raise the flag high and call it their identity. The “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has found genuine acceptance among a large section of the population, especially the youth in Kashmir. What began as a national campaign has taken root in the Valley, turning into spontaneous and organised expressions of belonging that cut across communities and generations.
Azan Ahmad, a youth carrying tricolor said “The Tiranga is behind us; what an honor it is. For this Tiranga, we have sacrificed so much in Kashmir up to today; we have endured a lot for it. This is our pride, absolutely; we will carry it on our shoulders. Today for the first time, it is happening—I was not even born in the 90s—that which we hear from our elders about what kind of conditions have existed here, and we have also seen in our childhood during that era what kind of atmosphere has been here. This is happening for the first time that we are coming out so openly with our pride, taking our Tiranga.
Ever since the Modi government, especially towards the end of 2016, we can see how things changed. They have brought here smart cities, railways, bus facilities, and bank facilities, thanks to the BJP government and Modi. Yes, absolutely, youth had become patriotic why wouldn't they be patriotic? Muslim, Hindu, or whoever it may be, all of us are patriotic because the country has done so much for us; why shouldn't we become patriots?”
This change in the public mood has created a restless situation in Pakistan. Pakistan, according to security assessments, is attempting to re-ignite fear through its terror handlers across the border and remaining operatives inside Kashmir. The recent twin terror attacks were part of this effort. Intelligence agencies have since received inputs of further plots, prompting authorities to place the Valley on high alert. Security forces have responded with heightened vigilance and coordinated arrangements aimed at thwarting any attempt to disrupt Independence Day ceremonies.
IGP Kashmir VK Birdhi said, “All necessary security arrangements and preparations for the parade are currently underway. Full dress rehearsals and practice sessions are being organized to ensure that the main function on August 15th in Srinagar is successfully conducted. "J&K Police not just in Srinagar, but across various districts in the valley—always maintain robust, multi-layered security arrangements. These cover not only specific venues but also surround the entire city and region.”
The streets of Kashmir today tell a different story; the tricolor is no longer an unfamiliar symbol for people of Kashmir; it has become an emblem of identity and aspiration. The participation of Kashmir’s youth, women, and civil society in these rallies suggests a deeper and more enduring change is underway—one that security forces are determined to protect and that the people themselves are increasingly willing to own.
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