/Changing Kashmir: Youth and women lead vibrant Tricolor rallies across Srinagar and Hazratbal

Sheikh Salman, a BJP youth leader, said, "The youth always wanted to bring the tricolor forward, but the rule of law has prevailed. The youth always had respect and honor for the tricolor in their hearts, for their country, and for their nation. Our youth have always been a nationalist and patriotic youth, but due to some radicals and extremists, and because the rule of law could not prevail here, the youth was skeptical, in a dilemma, or in a confused state. Now that youth have come out openly and is expressive. That youth is living in a better ecosystem, so I think this is the result of the actions taken by our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji, or our Home Minister, Amit Shah Ji, through their decision-making and policies. You can see the results today as youth, students, entrepreneurs, and artists are out on the streets with the tricolor in their hands with great enthusiasm and zeal. Everywhere we look, it is just the tricolor. When we talk about the tricolor, we talk about India, and Kashmir is no different from India. Hazratbal is no different from India, nor is it different from Kashmir. Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, this constituency, this ward, this mohalla, this street, is an inseparable part of India. And for India, the glory of the tricolor is paramount for all of us, for the entire country. Our integrity lies in the tricolor, and our honor and sovereignty lie in the tricolor.”