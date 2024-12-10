Kashmir Transforms Into A Winter Wonderland As Heavy Snowfall Attracts Tourists

With heavy snowfall this season, tourist spots in Kashmir, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam, are blanketed in white. Gulmarg, a globally renowned tourist destination, has become the prime attraction for visitors from across India and abroad. The Gulmarg bowl received two inches of snow, while Kongdori, the first stop of the Gondola cable car, saw an inch of snow, and Uparvat, the second stop, accumulated one foot of snow.

Despite freezing temperatures of minus five degrees, hundreds of tourists were seen dancing and singing at Uparvat, located at an altitude of 13,500 feet. Many had visited Kashmir specifically to experience snowfall.

Sharad and Steven, visitors from Andhra Pradesh, expressed their excitement: "It is snowing, it's very cold, and our hands are frozen. Kashmir is beautiful. We were praying for snow, and today our wish came true."

At the first stop of the Gulmarg Gondola, similar enthusiasm was observed. Although the snow was lighter and the temperature was minus two, thousands of tourists gathered. Situated at an altitude of 10,050 feet, the lower pressure made this spot more accessible, attracting visitors for skiing, photography, and dancing.

Honeymoon couples were seen reveling in the experience. Veena Kumari shared, "This is my first visit, and I am thrilled. I didn’t expect snowfall, but it’s a dream come true." Vijay added, "This is my first trip with my wife, and we’re so happy. We didn’t expect snow as it was sunny earlier, but now it feels like a blessing."

The snowfall has brought a surge of tourists to Gulmarg, filling hotels and guesthouses ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Tourism industry workers are equally delighted. Farooq Ahmed, a tourist guide, said, "Earlier, everything was green, and tourists were disappointed. But now, with snowfall, they’re happy, and our work has increased. January to March is ski season, and snowfall ensures more business."

The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department is preparing for winter tourism, planning special programs for Christmas and New Year, including snow festivals at Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg.

However, the snowfall has also led to a sharp drop in temperatures. In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 3.3 degrees. Pahalgam registered minus 6.8, Sonamarg minus 7, and Gulmarg, in Baramulla district, recorded minus 9 degrees, the coldest in the Kashmir division.

In Ladakh, Nyoma village recorded minus 12.7 degrees, while Leh experienced its season-low of minus 12.8 degrees. Zojila Pass, connecting Ladakh with Jammu and Kashmir, reported a chilling minus 20 degrees.

Fresh snowfall has disrupted travel, with roads connecting Ladakh to Jammu and Kashmir closed due to snow accumulation. The Jammu and Kashmir Police Traffic Department has also shut Mughal Road and Sinthan Road. Efforts are underway to clear the roads for traffic.

The Meteorological Department has forecast snowfall between December 12 and 13, likely to cause a further drop in temperatures. This year, the department predicts a La Niña effect, bringing harsher winters from Kashmir to Delhi.