Kashmir University professor suspended after arrested in rape and cheating case

J&K Police said on Tuesday that they have arrested a professor of the University of Kashmir, a Srinagar resident, for alleged rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.​



Police said the complainant has accused the professor of prolonged exploitation under the pretext of marriage. Police said the accused has been arrested after a First Information Report was registered against him on the basis of the victim’s complaint.​

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly developed a relationship with the woman in 2018 by assuring her of marriage. The complainant has stated that, on the basis of this promise, the accused repeatedly established physical relations with her over the years.​

The First Information Report further reveals that the accused allegedly manipulated the woman into providing financial assistance on multiple occasions. She has claimed that he persuaded her to sell her land in Budgam and hand over the proceeds to him.​

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Additionally, he allegedly convinced her to sell her gold jewellery, take loans, including a gold loan from a bank, and provide cash on various pretexts such as medical emergencies and construction-related expenses.​

The complainant has also alleged that she became pregnant multiple times during the course of the relationship and that the accused compelled her to undergo abortions.​

After years of alleged exploitation, the accused reportedly began avoiding her and ultimately refused to marry her, exposing what the complainant described as his fraudulent intent from the outset.​

The First Information Report also mentions that the accused allegedly threatened to circulate her private photographs on social media and issued threats to her life and that of her family members if she approached authorities.​

The latest incident, as per the complaint, occurred on March 23, 2026, at the University of Kashmir.​

Police have registered the case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated an investigation to probe all allegations and establish the full extent of the offence.​

Meanwhile, the University of Kashmir, in an official notification issued by the administration, said, “Whereas, Sajad Mohammed Khan, Scientist-C, Department of Computer Science, has been arrested in connection with First Information Report No. 11 of 2026 lodged at Women’s Police Station, Rambagh.​

“Now, therefore, in terms of Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, and in view of his detention in custody, Mr Sajad Mohammed Khan, Scientist-C, Department of Computer Science, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.”​

Exploitation of women on the pretext of marriage has surfaced in J&K in the past as well, but the present case involving a university professor has sent shock waves across local society.​





